FC Cincinnati Vs New York City FC Preview, MLS: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players

The Orange and Blue can extend their slim lead at the top of the Eastern Conference in MLS with a win over NYCFC at TQL Stadium this Saturday

Stats Perform
MLS
Hagglund confident with Cincinnati
Defender Nick Hagglund believes that opposition New York City FC will "bring their best" when they face his high-flying FC Cincinnati side.

The Orange and Blue can extend their slim lead at the top of the Eastern Conference in MLS with a win over NYCFC at TQL Stadium this Saturday. 

Cincinnati started strongly last weekend in Portland, securing three points to end a three-match winless run across all competitions with a hard-fought 3-2 win. That marked their 16th win of the MLS season, with 13 of those victories coming by just one goal.

Though Cincinnati have lost two of their last three home league games at TQL Stadium, a win on Saturday would surpass their total home victories from last season (seven) and help set a new single-season record.

Meanwhile, New York came back from a goal down to defeat Nashville SC 2-1 last weekend. Four times this season, Pascal Jansen's side have rallied to win after conceding first, earning 14 points in such games.

Currently unbeaten in their last four away league matches - winning three - NYCFC have gained points in three of five road games after trailing at half-time this year.

Ahead of their game with NYCFC, defender Hagglund discussed his side's mentality going into the business end of the season saying: "We know we're in the final stretch.

"We have about seven games left, and every game matters for every team in the league. Everyone's going to bring their best.

"I think for us specifically, everyone's excited about playing us. We're top of the table right now, and I feel like you're going to get everyone's best shot every time out there."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Evander

Ranking third in the MLS scoring charts, behind Lionel Messi (19) and Sam Surridge (18), Evander has found the back of the net on 16 occasions this term.

The Brazilian recorded a goal and an assist against Portland last Saturday, marking his 21st game with multiple goal contributions since joining MLS in 2023 - the highest total in the league during that period, just ahead of Messi's 20 such performances.

New York City FC – Alonso Martinez

The Costa Rica international has led the way in the goals department for the Pigeons this term, having scored 13 and registered one assist in just 22 appearances.

The 26-year-old has been on target in his last three consecutive games across all competitions and will be keen to add to his tally here. 

MATCH PREDICTION: FC CINCINNATI

Cincinnati has kept clean sheets in five of their last six home matches against NYCFC in all competitions (W5 D1) after conceding 10 goals to New York in the first three home matches of the series (D1 L2).

Pat Noonan's side have, however, lost back-to-back home matches after defeats against Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup and Charlotte FC in regular-season play. Cincinnati have not lost three straight home matches in all competitions since an eight-match losing run that spanned the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

NYCFC, meanwhile, have won two of their last three away matches (D1) after winning two of its previous 26 away from home in all competitions. They last won consecutive away matches during a three-match run in May 2024.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Cincinnati – 54.8%

Draw – 23.3%

New York City FC – 21.9%

