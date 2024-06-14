Conor Gallagher is parking any thoughts about his Chelsea future to focus on England's bid for Euro 2024 glory in Germany. (More Football News)
The 24-year-old midfielder has been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit amid reports the Blues might cash in to ease their Profit and Sustainability rules situation, with any sale for Gallagher classed as 100 per cent profit due to the fact he came through the academy.
Tottenham and Aston Villa are among those to have been linked with a move for Gallagher, who was one of Chelsea's more consistent performers in a topsy-turvy 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
However, Gallagher - chosen for a second successive major tournament - is not allowing himself to look beyond the Euros as Gareth Southgate's men prepare to begin their Group C campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Gallagher said: "I'm a Chelsea player right now and I'm just thinking about England and the tournament.
"It's not difficult. I'm away with England and I couldn't be happier with the position I'm in.
"I've just been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me and the country.
"I'm hoping I can help the team more on the pitch in this tournament."