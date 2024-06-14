Football

Euro 2024: Conor Gallagher Shelving Chelsea Future Thoughts To Focus On England

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among those to have been linked with a move for Conor Gallagher, who was one of Chelsea's more consistent performers in a topsy-turvy 2023-24 English Premier League campaign

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.
info_icon

Conor Gallagher is parking any thoughts about his Chelsea future to focus on England's bid for Euro 2024 glory in Germany. (More Football News)

The 24-year-old midfielder has been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit amid reports the Blues might cash in to ease their Profit and Sustainability rules situation, with any sale for Gallagher classed as 100 per cent profit due to the fact he came through the academy.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are among those to have been linked with a move for Gallagher, who was one of Chelsea's more consistent performers in a topsy-turvy 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

However, Gallagher - chosen for a second successive major tournament - is not allowing himself to look beyond the Euros as Gareth Southgate's men prepare to begin their Group C campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Gallagher said: "I'm a Chelsea player right now and I'm just thinking about England and the tournament.

"It's not difficult. I'm away with England and I couldn't be happier with the position I'm in.

"I've just been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me and the country.

"I'm hoping I can help the team more on the pitch in this tournament."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Became Arrogant, Stopped At 241': RSS Leader Indresh Kumar's Fresh Dig At BJP
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  3. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  4. Maha Politics: ‘RSS Is Like Father Figure…’, War Of Words Erupts Between NCP And BJP Leaders Over Organiser Article
  5. Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea On June 19
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!
  2. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  3. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  4. 'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Discuss Working In Romantic Films In Their 50s
  5. Ammy Virk Hints At Diljit Dosanjh's Marriage, Reveals Why He Isn’t Introducing His Family
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Conor Gallagher Shelving Chelsea Future Thoughts To Focus On England
  2. US Open Golf: Tiger Woods Admits To Lack Of Sharpness After Round 1 Pinehurst Struggles
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. GER Vs SCO, Euro 2024: Excitement Builds As Germany Set To Meet Tactical Scotland In Opener
  5. Nepal Vs South Africa Prediction, Match 31, T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
  2. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
  3. Sudan, Congo And Haiti At The Top Of UN Envoy's Concerns About Children Caught In Conflict
  4. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  5. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know