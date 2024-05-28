Football

Euro 2024: Atalanta, Netherlands Midfielder Marten De Roon To Miss Tournament Due To Injury

Atalanta player Marten de Roon will miss Euro 2024
Netherlands will be without Marten de Roon at Euro 2024 after an injury blow capped a cruel period for the Atalanta midfielder. (More Football news)

De Roon suffered a muscle injury two weeks ago in Atalanta's 2-0 Coppa Italia final loss to Juventus, subsequently missing Gian Piero Gasperini's side lifting the Europa League with victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The Netherlands international was in the stands in Dublin for the 3-0 win over Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions that secured Atalanta's first European trophy in history.

Having already been named in Ronald Koeman's 30-man provisional squad for the Euros in Germany, starting in June, De Roon suffered another gut-wrenching punch after his absence was confirmed.

"I can't imagine I've had a week in my career, or in my life, that has had so many ups and downs," the Atalanta man wrote on social media on Monday.

"Lost the Coppa Italia, couldn't play the final, win the Europa League.

"In that last euphoric state, I spent a lot of time with the medical staff: it turns out I can't play the Euros.

"I will get over it, I will watch the squad and my friends as a fan, but for now it's a very tough day."

De Roon has won 42 caps for his country and featured at the last European Championships and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His absence means Koeman has to cut just six players down from his provisional squad for the final 23-man selection, which will be announced on Wednesday.

Netherlands open their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 before facing France and Austria in the group stages.

Koeman's squad assembled on Monday for their pre-tournament training camp, ahead of warm-up matches with Canada and Iceland.

