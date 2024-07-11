Didier Deschamps seems set to continue as France coach, with the French Football Federation (FFF) president seeing no reason to replace him. (More Football News)
France lost 2-1 to Spain in Munich on Tuesday, falling short of reaching their fourth major tournament final since Deschamps took charge in 2012.
Les Bleus entered Euro 2024 as one of the favourites, though they ultimately failed to click into gear.
Indeed, Randal Kolo Muani's opener against Spain was the only open-play goal a France player managed all tournament, with Deschamps' team having benefited from own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty in previous matches.
But despite their indifferent performances, FFF president Philippe Diallo does not think there is any reason for Deschamps to make way.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Diallo said: "I don't see any reason to question his contract.
"Past results speak in his favour and the objectives have been achieved. Didier will continue his mission.
"We're going to be talking to each other over the next few days to analyse in greater depth what we lacked during this semi-final and what would have enabled us to go further.
"During this month, I've seen a lot of professionalism and a quest for excellence. We need to keep the French team moving in this direction."