Football

ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Spain Deserve Ballon D'Or Winner, Says Rodri

No Spaniard has won the Ballon d'Or since Barcelona's Luis Suarez in 1960, despite the award being dominated by La Liga players in recent years

Rodri believes this year's Ballon d'Or should go to a Spaniard.
info_icon

Rodri believes that a member of Spain's Euro 2024 winning squad deserve to win this year's Ballon d'Or following their triumph over England on Sunday. (More Football News)

Rodri, who won his fourth different player of the tournament award, was forced off during the final in Berlin at half-time after picking up an injury. 

Mikel Oyarzabal proved to be Spain's hero, scoring late to secure La Roja's fourth European Championship crown having seen Cole Palmer cancel out Nico Williams' opener.

Lamine Yamal (l) was named the Young Player of Euro 2024 - null
ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Rodri, Yamal Scoop Individual Awards After Spain Lift Tophy

BY Stats Perform

The Manchester City midfielder also helped Pep Guardiola's side achieve a record fourth consecutive Premier League title ahead of the tournament in Germany. 

His performances on the pitch have him among the favourites to win the prestigious award alongside Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. 

However, no Spaniard has won the Ballon d'Or since Barcelona's Luis Suarez in 1960, despite the award being dominated by La Liga players in recent years. 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have won the trophy 14 times between them during their time in Spain, while Messi claimed his eighth last year at Inter Miami for his performances at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. 

"Spanish football deserves a Ballon d'Or winner," Rodri said. "I'm going to be honest, I would like for a Spaniard to win it, I don't care who. It would be great."

Asked about his chances of winning the award, Rodri said, "I've heard that (Champions League winners Real Madrid's) Dani Carvajal also deserves it.

"From an individual standpoint, I'm very proud of what I am doing and the recognition I'm getting. But someone else has to make that assessment."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
  2. PCB Appoints Australia's Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For Two Years
  3. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. T20 World Cup Champion Hardik Pandya Receives Hero's Welcome In Vadodara - Watch
  5. Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Tops And Flops: James Has Still Got It, Martinez Decisive; Brazil Flounder
  2. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Spain Deserve Ballon D'Or Winner, Says Rodri
  3. Euro 2024: Spain Dominate Opta's Team Of Tournament But Rodri A Surprise Omission
  4. Euro 2024: Xherdan Shaqiri Confirms Switzerland Retirement
  5. ENG 1-2 ESP, Euro 2024 Final: Carragher Says Southgate Right Man For England Despite Loss
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Patient Killed ‘By Mistake', Gangster Was Actual Target In Delhi GTB Hospital Firing Case
  2. ’13 Killed, Only 2 Alive’: Ex-Indian Army Man Working For Russian Army Hopes To Return From Warzone
  3. July 15, 2024 News: Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Slips 10 Paise To 83.61 Against USD; Trump Documents Case Dismissed
  4. ‘Mainstream Political Parties Cultivated Leaders Of Terror Networks In Valley’: J&K Police Chief Swain
  5. ‘Neither I Nor Media Can Decide’: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Fake Certificate Row
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  2. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  3. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
  4. 270,000 Still Without Power Almost A Week After Hurricane Beryl; Texas Governor Demands Investigation
  5. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
World News
  1. India Releases First Tranche Of USD 2.5 Million To UN Agency For Palestinian Refugees
  2. Afghanistan Storm: Five Family Members Among 35 Killed In Nangarhar
  3. What To Know About Female Genital Mutilation As Gambia Parliament Maintains Ban
  4. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  5. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. July 15, 2024 News: Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Slips 10 Paise To 83.61 Against USD; Trump Documents Case Dismissed