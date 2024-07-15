Rodri believes that a member of Spain's Euro 2024 winning squad deserve to win this year's Ballon d'Or following their triumph over England on Sunday. (More Football News)
Rodri, who won his fourth different player of the tournament award, was forced off during the final in Berlin at half-time after picking up an injury.
Mikel Oyarzabal proved to be Spain's hero, scoring late to secure La Roja's fourth European Championship crown having seen Cole Palmer cancel out Nico Williams' opener.
The Manchester City midfielder also helped Pep Guardiola's side achieve a record fourth consecutive Premier League title ahead of the tournament in Germany.
His performances on the pitch have him among the favourites to win the prestigious award alongside Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
However, no Spaniard has won the Ballon d'Or since Barcelona's Luis Suarez in 1960, despite the award being dominated by La Liga players in recent years.
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have won the trophy 14 times between them during their time in Spain, while Messi claimed his eighth last year at Inter Miami for his performances at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.
"Spanish football deserves a Ballon d'Or winner," Rodri said. "I'm going to be honest, I would like for a Spaniard to win it, I don't care who. It would be great."
Asked about his chances of winning the award, Rodri said, "I've heard that (Champions League winners Real Madrid's) Dani Carvajal also deserves it.
"From an individual standpoint, I'm very proud of what I am doing and the recognition I'm getting. But someone else has to make that assessment."