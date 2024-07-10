ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe of France, right, reacts as Spain's Nacho celebrates after a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany. Spain won 2-1.
Spain's Fabian Ruiz waves a French jersey celebrating at the end of a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
France supporters watch from the stands during the last minutes of a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Dani Olmo, right, and Kylian Mbappe of France compete for the ball during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Nico Williams, left, fights for the ball with France's N'Golo Kante during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Dayot Upamecano of France jumps for the ball with Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France (10) dribbles the ball surrounded by Spain's players during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan tackles Spain's Nico Williams during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Randal Kolo Muani of France scores the opening goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.