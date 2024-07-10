Football

ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics

16-year-old Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever to score in a major tournament (Euro/World Cup) on Tuesday as his stunning goal paved the way for Spain to earn a comeback victory over France in the semifinal of the Euro 2024. France got an eighth-minute lead that was cancelled out by Yamal's historic strike in the 21st minute. Four minutes later, Dani Olmo scored what would prove to be the decisive goal. Spain will now face one of England or Netherlands in the final.

UEFA Euro 2024: Spain vs France | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Kylian Mbappe of France, right, reacts as Spain's Nacho celebrates after a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany. Spain won 2-1.

1/10
Spains players celebrate their win against France
Spain's players celebrate their win against France | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Spain's Fabian Ruiz waves a French jersey celebrating at the end of a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

2/10
France soccer supporters
France soccer supporters | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

France supporters watch from the stands during the last minutes of a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

3/10
Dani Olmo and Kylian Mbappe compete for the ball
Dani Olmo and Kylian Mbappe compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Spain's Dani Olmo, right, and Kylian Mbappe of France compete for the ball during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

4/10
Nico Williams fights for the ball with NGolo Kante
Nico Williams fights for the ball with N'Golo Kante | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Spain's Nico Williams, left, fights for the ball with France's N'Golo Kante during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

5/10
Dayot Upamecano jumps for the ball with Mikel Oyarzabal
Dayot Upamecano jumps for the ball with Mikel Oyarzabal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Dayot Upamecano of France jumps for the ball with Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

6/10
Kylian Mbappe dribbles the ball surrounded by Spains players
Kylian Mbappe dribbles the ball surrounded by Spain's players | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Kylian Mbappe of France (10) dribbles the ball surrounded by Spain's players during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

7/10
Mike Maignan tackles Spains Nico Williams
Mike Maignan tackles Spain's Nico Williams | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan tackles Spain's Nico Williams during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

8/10
Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spains second goal
Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spain's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

9/10
Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring Spains opening goal
Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring Spain's opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

10/10
Randal Kolo Muani scores the opening goal for France
Randal Kolo Muani scores the opening goal for France | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Randal Kolo Muani of France scores the opening goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

