ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics

16-year-old Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever to score in a major tournament (Euro/World Cup) on Tuesday as his stunning goal paved the way for Spain to earn a comeback victory over France in the semifinal of the Euro 2024. France got an eighth-minute lead that was cancelled out by Yamal's historic strike in the 21st minute. Four minutes later, Dani Olmo scored what would prove to be the decisive goal. Spain will now face one of England or Netherlands in the final.