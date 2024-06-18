Football

Erik Ten Hag: Kobbie Mainoo Pleased To Have 'Peace Of Mind' Over Manchester United Boss Decision

Kobbie Mainoo is pleased to have “peace of mind” over the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. (More Football News)

The Dutchman looked set to be sacked following a disappointing season, only to lead United to FA Cup success against Manchester City last month.

Mainoo, who is away with England at Euro 2024, scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win at Wembley to cap off an impressive debut year for the 19-year-old. 

Following United's 13th FA Cup success, a post-season review ultimately led to Ten Hag being told he would remain in charge at Old Trafford under the new ownership. 

Mainoo is preparing for the Three Lions' second group game against Denmark on Thursday, having made his international tournament debut against Serbia as a late substitute. 

When asked for his verdict on United’s decision to keep ten Hag, Mainoo was thankful for his head coach after his maiden season with the first team. 

"Obviously, (I am) happy to be building with him," Mainoo said. "He’s already got two trophies, hopefully there’s more to come. 

"It’s nice to have that peace of mind that we know what manager we’re going back to in the new season.

"I’m so grateful for him that he put so much trust in me and belief in me to play in the team. Yeah, I can’t thank him enough."

Mainoo made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals, ultimately resulting in his inclusion in the 26-man squad that travelled to Germany, picked ahead of the likes of James Maddison, Jordan Henderson, and Jack Grealish. 

