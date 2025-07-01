English Premier League: Bryan Mbeumo Wants Manchester United Transfer But Brentford Exit 'Not A Given'

Tottenham have also been linked with Mbeumo since appointing former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but Giles is aware the forward would prefer a move to Old Trafford

Bryan Mbeumo is a top target for Manchester United.
Bryan Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United but will continue to give his all for Brentford if the proposed transfer falls through.

That is according to the Bees' sporting director Phil Giles, who says Mbeumo will only depart if the terms of the deal are right.

United have reportedly had two offers for Mbeumo rejected by Brentford, with the most recent package matching the £62.5m fee they paid to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves. 

Tottenham have also been linked with Mbeumo since appointing former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but Giles is aware the forward would prefer a move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo netted 20 goals and provided seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season, only being outscored by Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22).

Asked about the Cameroonian's future in an interview with Sky Sports, Giles said: "There is significant interest in Bryan. His current preference has been well publicised.

"He had an unbelievable season, and we expected interest in him. From what I understand, he is also, if needs be, happy to stay at Brentford next year as well.

"We've spoken to Bryan and his representatives. It's not a given that he's going to depart this summer.

"If we get the right offer, there is the potential for a deal to be done, but there is only so much we can say now on that."

Brentford promoted Keith Andrews from his role as set-piece coach to replace Frank, and the former midfielder is still hopeful Mbeumo could stay.

"It's a massive boost if he stays," Andrews said. "He's such a talented player. Someone I enjoyed working with. I worked closely with him last season around set-pieces, so that would be the ideal scenario.

"I want the most talented players in the building. I'm very understanding of the way this football club works when it comes to transfers, but ultimately, I want the best players in the building."

As well as losing Frank to Spurs, Brentford have also sold goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen and are expected to let club captain Christian Norgaard join Arsenal in a £15m deal.

"Of course, he will be a miss," Andrews said of Norgaard's impending departure. "It would be amazing to go to a club of that magnitude and play Champions League football. 

"I would miss him as a person because I value him very highly. Christian has been pivotal in the recent history of the football club; he's worn the armband now for years.

"He's someone that I admire, really understand his quality and what he brings both on and off the pitch."

