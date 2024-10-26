Football

Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce

Cole Palmer has 44 direct goal involvements (28 goals, 16 assists) in the Premier League for Chelsea, more than any other player has managed since the start of last season

Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer has six Premier League goals this season, including four in one game versus Brighton
info_icon

Manchester City did not anticipate the meteoric rise of Cole Palmer, who has become the best player in the Premier League since leaving for Chelsea. (More Football News)

That is the view of former City defender and manager Stuart Pearce, who believes Palmer's form could even lead to Phil Foden or Jude Bellingham being omitted from the England team.

Palmer left City for Chelsea in a £40million deal last year after struggling for regular minutes at the Etihad Stadium, and he has wasted no time in establishing himself as the Blues' star man.

He has 44 direct goal involvements (28 goals, 16 assists) in the Premier League for Chelsea, more than any other player has managed since the start of last season.

He became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion last month, and only City striker Erling Haaland (10) has bettered his tally of six top-flight goals this term.

info_icon

While Pep Guardiola has said Palmer's sale was not a mistake, citing the fierce competition for places at City, Pearce believes his form will have surprised his former club.

"I watched Cole Palmer in the last internationals and he's so aware, before he gets the ball, of what is around him and he just manipulates that ball brilliantly as challenges come in," Pearce told Stats Perform.

"Now for what he's done, I don't think Manchester City envisaged how well he was going to do when he left the football club. 

"With Cole Palmer, it will be difficult to turn around and say he's not the best player in the Premier League at this moment in time, or certainly last season. 

"His goals tally and his assists tally are there for all to see. He's quite incredible. With his understanding of where to be on a football pitch, you almost want him to be the central figure."

Palmer has also made an impact on the international stage, coming off the bench to score for England in their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

Lee Carsley, who remains in interim charge of England until Thomas Tuchel takes the reins in January, has fielded Palmer from the right wing, but Pearce thinks he must be allowed positional freedom to show his best form.

info_icon

"Last game [a 3-1 Nations League win in Finland] he played wide on the right, I think his instructions were to stay on the right because [Jack] Grealish comes off the flank a little bit more," Pearce said.

"It's about where best to play Cole Palmer to get the best out of him. I think it's tucked inside, inside right, number 10, wherever. 

"It's about getting that balance right and you might have to leave Foden or Bellingham out to accommodate him on any given day. Now that is a tough call for any manager, but he's been incredible for Chelsea."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Vs Assam Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
  2. Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match
  3. Bengal Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match
  4. India A Vs Afghanistan A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 2: Abdalyans Beat India Blues By 20 Runs| IND-186/7; AFG-206/4
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Bloodied Sajid Khan Smashes England Bowlers For Sixes - Video
Football News
  1. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  2. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  3. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  4. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
  5. KBFC 1-3 BFC, ISL 2024-25: Edger Mendez Comes Off Bench To Extend Bengaluru FC's Unbeaten Run
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  2. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors
  3. India 3-3 New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Last-minute Strike Helps IND Salvage Draw
  4. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  5. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
  3. ‘Kashmir Not Going To Become Part Of Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Gulmarg Attack
  4. The Resurgence Of Militancy In Kashmir?
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  2. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  3. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  4. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  5. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs