English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 7 Fixtures On TV And Online

English Premier League 2024/25 fixtures returns for matchday 7 before players go for international duty. The big fixture for the weekend is Aston Villa welcoming Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at Villa Park on Sunday, October 6. (More Football News)
The Dutchman is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford with United in 13th heading into the weekend, having finished last season in eighth and the previous year third.
“Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about because I experienced it so often with my teams during seasons that you are facing those problems,” Ten Hag said this week.
United's record of three losses after six English Premier League games is in keeping with his two previous campaigns at Old Trafford.
In 2022, he lost his opening two and three of the first seven. In 2023 it was even worse, as United lost three of five at the start.
Both of those seasons ended with a trophy, but the feel-good factor provided by the most recent silverware — May's FA Cup triumph against Manchester City - has long evaporated in the face of the likelihood that United's 11-year wait for the league title is set to go on.
On Sunday, United travels to Aston Villa, which has been transformed by manager Unai Emery, who has worked on a fraction of that budget. The Spaniard has spent around $270 million to turn Villa from a team that was battling relegation when he took over in October 2022 to one that beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
English Premier League 2024-25 Matchweek 7 Fixtures:
In other fixtures at the weekend, Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium whereas Arsenal take on Southampton.
Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace, with knowing that a win at Selhurst Park, will solidify their top position in the PL table going into the international break.
Live Streaming and other details Of English Premier League 2024/25:
Where to watch the English Premier League 2024/25 season Live in India?
The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Moreover, one can live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
