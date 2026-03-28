ENG 1-1 URU, FIFA International Friendly: England Held As Valverde's Penalty Denies Victory
Ben White turned hero to zero as his foul late on Federico Vinas handed Uruguay a draw as La Celeste fought back late on in the international friendly match. The Arsenal defender, who was jeered on by English fans, scored from a corner but his stoppage-time foul saw VAR award a penalty to the visitors with Real Madrid skipper Federico Valverde scoring past James Trafford to earn his side a draw. England suffered for large parts of the game with no end product and missing their star players including captain Harry Kane.
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