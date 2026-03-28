ENG 1-1 URU, FIFA International Friendly: England Held As Valverde's Penalty Denies Victory

Ben White turned hero to zero as his foul late on Federico Vinas handed Uruguay a draw as La Celeste fought back late on in the international friendly match. The Arsenal defender, who was jeered on by English fans, scored from a corner but his stoppage-time foul saw VAR award a penalty to the visitors with Real Madrid skipper Federico Valverde scoring past James Trafford to earn his side a draw. England suffered for large parts of the game with no end product and missing their star players including captain Harry Kane.

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International Friendly Soccer Match: England vs Uruguay
England's Dominic Solanke heads the ball during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Uruguay vs England
England's Kobbie Mainoo, left, shields the ball from Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Fifa International Friendly Match: England vs Uruguay
England's Phil Foden holds the ball during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Uruguay vs England
England's Dominic Solanke, left, and Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez battle for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: England vs Uruguay
England's Ben White, left, scores his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Uruguay vs England
England goalkeeper James Trafford dives in vain as Uruguay's Federico Valverde scores his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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England vs Uruguay Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
England's Kobbie Mainoo, left, challenges Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Uruguay vs England Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
England's Ben White, left, and England's goalkeeper James Trafford defend during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Friendly Soccer Match: England vs Uruguay
England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, misses a chance during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Friendly Soccer Match: Uruguay vs England
England's James Garner, right, challenges Uruguay's Guillermo Varela during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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England National Football Team
England's Noni Madueke, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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