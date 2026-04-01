England Vs Japan, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Goal-Shy Three Lions Stunned at Wembley

England’s World Cup preparations hit a stumbling block as Japan secured a historic 1-0 victory at Wembley. In Thomas Tuchel’s final home experiment before naming his squad, the Three Lions dominated possession but lacked any clinical edge. The breakthrough came via Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, who spearheaded a lethal counter-attack to silence the home crowd. Despite flashes of promise from an experimental lineup, England was booed off at the whistle. Japan’s disciplined defense and clinical transition play proved the difference, leaving Tuchel with significant selection headaches ahead of the summer tournament in North America.

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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-
Japan players celebrate after winning the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Englands coach Thomas Tuchel
England's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Englands Phil Foden
England's Phil Foden and Harry Kane reacts after their team lost the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Englands Morgan Rogers
England's Morgan Rogers shoots at goal during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Japans Junya Ito
Japan's Junya Ito, left, and England's Marcus Rashford challenge for the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Japans Ayumu Seko
Japan's Ayumu Seko, left, and England's Morgan Rogers challenge for the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Japan players celebrate scoring a goal
Japan players celebrate scoring their side's first goal during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Japans Kaoru Mitoma
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-Japans Kaishu Sano
Japan's Kaishu Sano controls the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Japan FIFA International Friendly-England supporter
England supporters cheer during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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