England Vs Japan, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Goal-Shy Three Lions Stunned at Wembley
England’s World Cup preparations hit a stumbling block as Japan secured a historic 1-0 victory at Wembley. In Thomas Tuchel’s final home experiment before naming his squad, the Three Lions dominated possession but lacked any clinical edge. The breakthrough came via Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, who spearheaded a lethal counter-attack to silence the home crowd. Despite flashes of promise from an experimental lineup, England was booed off at the whistle. Japan’s disciplined defense and clinical transition play proved the difference, leaving Tuchel with significant selection headaches ahead of the summer tournament in North America.
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