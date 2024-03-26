Football

England Vs Belgium, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs BEL International Friendly On TV And Online

England national football team will look to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat to Brazil with a positive response against Belgium when the two international powerhouses lock horns in Wembley Stadium

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP%2FAlastair%20Grant
England were handed a narrow 0-1 defeat by Brazil in their last outing at Wembley Stadium. Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
info_icon

England national football team ended up on the losing side in their last outing at the hands of Brazil with a 0-1 defeat. However, Gareth Southgate's men will look for a positive response when they welcome the Red Devils at the Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday (Tuesday) at 1:15 AM IST. (More Football news)

England are already through to the UEFA Euros 2024 tourney but are yet to decide their final squad for the marquee event and will look at the Belgium friendly to finetune their squad.

The Three Lions finished top of the Group C with 20 points in the qualifiers while Belgium finished first in their Group F with 20 points from eight games.

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate is ready for another big test. - Nick Potts/PA
England Vs Belgium: Gareth Southgate Looks Forward To Facing BEL After Brazil Defeat

BY Stats Perform

England come into this game with a host of regulars missing in the form of Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, and Kyle Walker. As for Belgium, they will be without star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

Head-to-head

England and Belgium have matched up 25 times with the Three Lions winning 16 of those with Belgium taking five. Four games have ended up as draws.

Live Streaming Information:

Where to watch the live telecast of England vs Belgium international football friendly live in India?

One can watch the live telecast of the England vs Belgium international football friendly on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.

Advertisement

Where to live stream the England vs Belgium international football friendly in India?

Live streaming of the England vs Belgium international football friendly will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: Rescue Efforts Underway At Bridge Collapse Site In Baltimore; President Biden Briefed
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate Rekha Patra; BJP Releases 6th Candidates List