England Vs Belgium, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs BEL International Friendly On TV And Online

England national football team ended up on the losing side in their last outing at the hands of Brazil with a 0-1 defeat. However, Gareth Southgate's men will look for a positive response when they welcome the Red Devils at the Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday (Tuesday) at 1:15 AM IST. (More Football news)
England are already through to the UEFA Euros 2024 tourney but are yet to decide their final squad for the marquee event and will look at the Belgium friendly to finetune their squad.
The Three Lions finished top of the Group C with 20 points in the qualifiers while Belgium finished first in their Group F with 20 points from eight games.
England come into this game with a host of regulars missing in the form of Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, and Kyle Walker. As for Belgium, they will be without star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.
Head-to-head
England and Belgium have matched up 25 times with the Three Lions winning 16 of those with Belgium taking five. Four games have ended up as draws.
Live Streaming Information:
Where to watch the live telecast of England vs Belgium international football friendly live in India?
One can watch the live telecast of the England vs Belgium international football friendly on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.
Where to live stream the England vs Belgium international football friendly in India?
Live streaming of the England vs Belgium international football friendly will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.