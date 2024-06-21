Football

Denmark Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Admits ENG Falling Short, Bemoans Midfield Options After DEN Draw

Having opened their Group C campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia last week, England failed to clinch top spot with a game to spare as they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday

Gareth Southgate looks on during England's draw with Denmark
info_icon

Gareth Southgate admits England have fallen short of expectations thus far at Euro 2024, bemoaning their failure to find a replacement for Kalvin Phillips in midfield. (More Football News)

Having opened their Group C campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia last week, England failed to clinch top spot with a game to spare as they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday.

Harry Kane put the Three Lions ahead after 18 minutes, but they soon fell into old habits and sat deeper against a lively Denmark side, who levelled through Morten Hjulmand's ferocious 25-yard strike.

While England remain on course to top Group C, sitting two points clear of Denmark and Slovenia, who they face on matchday three, their performance put Southgate under more scrutiny.

England have attempted just 17 shots – seven of them on target – in their two games at Euro 2024, amassing a total of 1.85 expected goals (xG).

info_icon

Scotland are the only team to have played two matches and created a lower xG total, amassing just 0.78 in their 5-1 defeat to Germany and a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

England captain Harry Kane - null
Denmark 1-1 England, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Calls For Calm But Accepts ENG Not Good Enough

BY Stats Perform

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Southgate said: "Clearly, we're disappointed with the level of the two performances we've had, so we've got to go and analyse that in depth and find solutions to addressing the issues we have.

"We know the level can be higher. Maybe the biggest thing is we have to accept the environment that we're in and the expectations that are around us. At the moment, we're falling a little bit short of that.

"Ultimately, that's my responsibility. I'm the manager, and I've got to guide this group in the best way possible to achieve extraordinary things."

Trent Alexander-Arnold came in for particular criticism after retaining his place in midfield, despite no England player bettering his three chances created or five line-breaking passes, even as he was substituted after just 54 minutes.

In their 2-1 extra-time win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, England recorded 31 per cent of their open-play touches in the final third.

That figure was down to 17 per cent on Thursday as they struggled to progress the ball, with 34 per cent of their touches coming in their own third.

Southgate believes the absence of Phillips – who was omitted from the squad after failing to nail down a starting spot with either Manchester City or loan club West Ham – has been a difficult problem to solve.

Asked about Alexander-Arnold's display, Southgate told BBC Sport: "He has had some moments where he has delivered as we thought. 

"It’s an experiment. We don't have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips. At the moment we're not flowing as we would like.

"At the moment we're not using the ball well enough and have to accept if you do that you will suffer at times, as we have. We know there's another level we have to find."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Performs Asanas In Srinagar On Yoga Day After Rain Delay
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Arrested Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  3. Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics
  4. Delhi Continues To Battle Extreme Heat, Centre Orders Hospitals To Act On Priority | In Pics
  5. NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Isha Koppikar Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Reveals A-List Actor Had Asked Her To Meet Him Alone
  2. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  3. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  4. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  5. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rishad Gets Rid Of Marsh, Head After Rain-Induced Break
  2. Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Mbappe Masked-Up, Carragher Questions Southgate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Data Dive: Pedri Matches CR7 Feat, Morten Hjulmand Stunner Denies England
  4. AUS Vs BAN: Pat Cummins Becomes Second Australian To Take Hat-Trick In T20 World Cups
  5. Denmark Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Admits ENG Falling Short, Bemoans Midfield Options After DEN Draw
World News
  1. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  2. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  5. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Arrested Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Performs Asanas In Srinagar On Yoga Day After Rain Delay
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rishad Gets Rid Of Marsh, Head After Rain-Induced Break
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match