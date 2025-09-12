Women's Champions League: Man Utd Stunned By Brann, Real Madrid Edge Past Eintracht

Man Utd defeated by Brann: Mark Skinner's United won their first two qualifying matches, defeating PSV and Hammarby 4-0 and 1-0 respectively, but they could not make it three in a row

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Womens Champions League
Brann defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the first leg of their UWCL qualifier
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United lost first leg of their Women's Champions League third qualifying round to Brann

  • Real Madrid will take a 2-1 advantage back home after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, conceded a late equaliser in their first leg against Swedish side Hacken

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Women's Champions League third qualifying round tie against Brann.

Despite looking more likely to score for most of the match, Ingrid Stenevik managed to find the winner for the hosts in the 76th minute and give her side the advantage ahead of next week's second leg.

The first clear-cut chance of the opening half came from Ella Toone after 23 minutes, but her well-struck effort from Jess Park's lay-off was saved well by Selma Panengstuen.

Toone went close to a breakthrough twice more before the break, with her header on the half-hour mark flying over the bar before Panengstuen tipped another effort from the England midfielder over the goal five minutes later.

Panengstuen was called into action again 13 minutes into the second half to deny Dominique Janssen, and United were made to pay for the missed chances. Following a foul by Lisa Naalsund, Signe Gaupset curled in a brilliant cross from the resulting free-kick and Stenevik made no mistake with her header from close range.

Related Content
Related Content

Panengstuen's work still was not done as she denied Toone again, making a brilliant double save to stop the midfielder from finding the far corner with her strike before also turning the rebound away for a corner.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will take a 2-1 advantage back to the Alfredo Di Stefano after a solid first-half display was enough for them to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt.

Filippa Angeldal and Signe Bruun scored inside the first 35 minutes, while Nicole Anyomi's goal for the German side on the stroke of half-time was not enough to inspire a comeback in the match.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, conceded a late equaliser in their first leg against Swedish side Hacken.

Luany's opener after 17 minutes was cancelled out by 18-year-old Felicia Schroder's equaliser with five minutes left on the clock, setting up an exciting second leg.

Data Debrief: United's Champions League debut hangs in the balance

Mark Skinner's United won their first two qualifying matches, defeating PSV and Hammarby 4-0 and 1-0 respectively, but they could not make it three in a row.

In what was their first competitive meeting against Brann, Toone will be left wondering what more she could have done to beat an inspired Panengstuen in the Brann goal.

Having conceded their first goal in the competition, United will hope to overturn their one-goal deficit, with the help of a third clean sheet if possible, and reach the inaugural league phase of the Champions League.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup Final: Why Has This Never Happened Before?

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 4

  3. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  4. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  5. South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy Final Day 2: When And Where To Watch Rajat Patidar's Batting

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  5. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  2. Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

  3. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  4. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  5. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh