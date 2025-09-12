Manchester United lost first leg of their Women's Champions League third qualifying round to Brann
Real Madrid will take a 2-1 advantage back home after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, conceded a late equaliser in their first leg against Swedish side Hacken
Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Women's Champions League third qualifying round tie against Brann.
Despite looking more likely to score for most of the match, Ingrid Stenevik managed to find the winner for the hosts in the 76th minute and give her side the advantage ahead of next week's second leg.
The first clear-cut chance of the opening half came from Ella Toone after 23 minutes, but her well-struck effort from Jess Park's lay-off was saved well by Selma Panengstuen.
Toone went close to a breakthrough twice more before the break, with her header on the half-hour mark flying over the bar before Panengstuen tipped another effort from the England midfielder over the goal five minutes later.
Panengstuen was called into action again 13 minutes into the second half to deny Dominique Janssen, and United were made to pay for the missed chances. Following a foul by Lisa Naalsund, Signe Gaupset curled in a brilliant cross from the resulting free-kick and Stenevik made no mistake with her header from close range.
Panengstuen's work still was not done as she denied Toone again, making a brilliant double save to stop the midfielder from finding the far corner with her strike before also turning the rebound away for a corner.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid will take a 2-1 advantage back to the Alfredo Di Stefano after a solid first-half display was enough for them to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt.
Filippa Angeldal and Signe Bruun scored inside the first 35 minutes, while Nicole Anyomi's goal for the German side on the stroke of half-time was not enough to inspire a comeback in the match.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, conceded a late equaliser in their first leg against Swedish side Hacken.
Luany's opener after 17 minutes was cancelled out by 18-year-old Felicia Schroder's equaliser with five minutes left on the clock, setting up an exciting second leg.
Data Debrief: United's Champions League debut hangs in the balance
Mark Skinner's United won their first two qualifying matches, defeating PSV and Hammarby 4-0 and 1-0 respectively, but they could not make it three in a row.
In what was their first competitive meeting against Brann, Toone will be left wondering what more she could have done to beat an inspired Panengstuen in the Brann goal.
Having conceded their first goal in the competition, United will hope to overturn their one-goal deficit, with the help of a third clean sheet if possible, and reach the inaugural league phase of the Champions League.