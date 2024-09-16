Dani Olmo Injury: Barcelona Winger Out For Five Weeks With Hamstring Issue

Barcelona confirmed that Dani Olmo has been sidelined for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury. (More Football News)
The 26-year-old appeared to suffer muscle discomfort after scoring in Sunday's 4-1 league win at Girona and was substituted in the 61st minute.
Olmo, who signed from RB Leipzig for €55million, missed the first two games of their season due to registration issues but has played in all three since.
He has netted three goals in those appearances, with only Robert Lewandowski netting more so far (four).
Olmo's injury is a blow to Hansi Flick's side as they begin their Champions League campaign against Monaco on Thursday, having already made a perfect start to LaLiga, with five wins from five.
The Spaniard is set to miss at least six games up to the October international break.