Sports

La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics

With two goals in less than 10 minutes, Spanish teen sensation Lamine Yamal led Barcelona to their fifth straight victory at the start of the La Liga 2024-25 season. The teenager's double, plus second-half goals by Dani Olmo and Pedri, gave Barcelona a commanding 4-1 win at Catalan rival Girona on Sunday (September 15), keeping their lead over Real Madrid at four points. Madrid had won at Real Sociedad on Saturday with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.