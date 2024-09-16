Sports

With two goals in less than 10 minutes, Spanish teen sensation Lamine Yamal led Barcelona to their fifth straight victory at the start of the La Liga 2024-25 season. The teenager's double, plus second-half goals by Dani Olmo and Pedri, gave Barcelona a commanding 4-1 win at Catalan rival Girona on Sunday (September 15), keeping their lead over Real Madrid at four points. Madrid had won at Real Sociedad on Saturday with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Vs Girona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pedri, top, scores his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

1/9
La Liga 2024-25: Girona vs Barcelona
La Liga 2024-25: Girona vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

2/9
Spanish La Liga soccer match
Spanish La Liga soccer match Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal walks at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain. Barcelona won 4-1.

3/9
La Liga: Barcelona Vs Girona
La Liga: Barcelona Vs Girona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

4/9
La Liga: Girona vs Barcelona
La Liga: Girona vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pau Victor, right, dribbles past Girona's Ivan Martin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

5/9
Barcelonas Pau Victor
Barcelona's Pau Victor Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pau Victor, left, challenges for the ball with Girona's David Lopez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

6/9
Spain Soccer La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates with his teammate Marc Casado after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

7/9
La Liga Spain Soccer
La Liga Spain Soccer Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

8/9
Barcelona Vs Girona
Barcelona Vs Girona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Girona's Abel Ruiz, right, and Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, top, try to stop the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

9/9
Girona vs Barcelona
Girona vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre top, challenges for the ball with Girona's Bryan Gil during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

