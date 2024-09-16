Barcelona's Pedri, top, scores his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal walks at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain. Barcelona won 4-1.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pau Victor, right, dribbles past Girona's Ivan Martin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pau Victor, left, challenges for the ball with Girona's David Lopez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates with his teammate Marc Casado after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Girona's Abel Ruiz, right, and Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, top, try to stop the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre top, challenges for the ball with Girona's Bryan Gil during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.