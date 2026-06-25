Czechia Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group A Finale At Estadio Azteca

Czechia Vs Mexico Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: A desperate Czechia face Mexico in a high-stakes Group A finale. While the co-hosts have already qualified for the Round of 32 under Javier Aguirre, Miroslav Koubek's Narodak must win to survive. European teams traditionally struggle with the altitude, and Czechia face a hostile crowd of 80,000 at Mexico City Stadium. El Tri look to sweep the group, potentially giving legendary keeper Guillermo Ochoa a final outing. Simultaneously, South Korea battle South Africa at Monterrey Stadium. The Taegeuk Warriors, led by Son Heung-min, need only a draw to advance. Conversely, Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana must win, and they will rely heavily on Lyle Foster with critical midfield suspensions. Czechia's Patrik Schick and Tomas Soucek must find form to break Mexico's defense if they are to pull off an upset, while South Africa's gamble could flip the entire group table on its head. See the best photos from the CZE vs MEX football match here:

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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Pre Match AP Photo
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Fan Phone AP Photo
A Mexico fan with a colourful makeup makes a selfie on the tribune ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Fnas Arrived AP Photo
Fans react ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mexico Anthem AP Photo
Mexico sing their national anthem ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Czechia players pose AP Photo
Czechia players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Flags AP Photo
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Jets Flyby AP Photo
Jets fly over there stadium ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Julian Quinones and Tomas Holes AP Photo
Mexico's Julian Quinones, left, and Czechia's Tomas Holes battle for the ball during a World Cup Group A soccer match in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Jorge Sanchez and Jindrich Stanek AP Photo
Mexico's Jorge Sanchez (2) and Czechia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek (16) challenge for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Facundo Tello In Charge AP Photo
Referee Facundo Tello, of Argentina, listens to South Korea's Lee Kang-in (19) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Addison Simmons)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Vladimir Coufal Missed Chance AP Photo
Czechia's Vladimir Coufal, kneeling, reacts after a missed shot on goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Javier Aguirre Gestures AP Photo
Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre gestures to his players during a World Cup Group A soccer match against Czechia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Jorge Sanchez blocks Michal Sadilek AP Photo
Mexico's Jorge Sanchez (2) blocks a ball from Czechia's Michal Sadilek (18) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Ladislav Krejci On The Ground AP Photo
Czechia's Ladislav Krejci (7) is on the ground during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Miroslav Koubek Looks On The Ground AP Photo
Czechia head coach Miroslav Koubek reacts during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Guillermo Martinez and Ladislav Krejci AP Photo
Mexico's Guillermo Martinez (22) and Czechia's Ladislav Krejci (7) compete to head the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Julian Quinones and Lukas Cerv AP Photo
Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) reacts as Czechia's Lukas Cerv (12) walks over him during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Czechia Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Julian Quinones overhead AP Photo
Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) kicks the ball against Czechia's Robin Hranac (4) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
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