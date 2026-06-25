Czechia Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group A Finale At Estadio Azteca
Czechia Vs Mexico Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: A desperate Czechia face Mexico in a high-stakes Group A finale. While the co-hosts have already qualified for the Round of 32 under Javier Aguirre, Miroslav Koubek's Narodak must win to survive. European teams traditionally struggle with the altitude, and Czechia face a hostile crowd of 80,000 at Mexico City Stadium. El Tri look to sweep the group, potentially giving legendary keeper Guillermo Ochoa a final outing. Simultaneously, South Korea battle South Africa at Monterrey Stadium. The Taegeuk Warriors, led by Son Heung-min, need only a draw to advance. Conversely, Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana must win, and they will rely heavily on Lyle Foster with critical midfield suspensions. Czechia's Patrik Schick and Tomas Soucek must find form to break Mexico's defense if they are to pull off an upset, while South Africa's gamble could flip the entire group table on its head. See the best photos from the CZE vs MEX football match here:
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