Football

Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title

Messi scored twice in the final minutes of the first half, goalie Drake Callender stopped a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Inter Miami beat the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew 3-2 on Wednesday

Lionel-Messi-Inter-Miami-FC-AP-Photo
Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, chases Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have another trophy, along with home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer playoffs. (More Football News)

Messi scored twice in the final minutes of the first half, goalie Drake Callender stopped a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Inter Miami beat the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew 3-2 on Wednesday, wrapping up the Supporters Shield given annually to the team with the best regular-season record.

It was Messi's 46th major trophy won for club or country, extending his record for the most by any men's soccer player in history. And it is the second he has won with Inter Miami, this Supporters Shield being added to the Leagues Cup trophy the Herons claimed shortly after Messi joined the club in 2023.

“We knew this was a group that could fight for this,” Messi said.

Luis Suarez also scored for Inter Miami, which will open a best-of-three first-round playoff series in the final weekend of October. If the team wins that series, it would have the right to host every match it plays the rest of the season — an Eastern Conference semifinal (scheduled for Nov. 23 or 24), the East final (Nov. 30 or Dec. 1) and the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7.

“We have a nice opportunity to go down in history ... and now we think about what is coming,” Messi told Apple TV after the match. “We have a great advantage in that we play all the games at home, which was what we were looking for. I think that we are very, very strong at home.”

Also still within reach for Inter Miami: the best MLS regular-season mark ever. Wednesday's win pushed Inter Miami's record to 20-4-8 this season, giving it 68 points. If the club wins its final two matches — Saturday at Toronto and Oct. 19 at home against New England — it would finish with 74 points.

New England has the single-season points record, finishing with 73 in 2021.

Messi opened the scoring in the 45th minute, taking a long pass from Jordi Alba — his longtime teammate at Barcelona, the club with which Messi won 35 of his trophies — and splitting two defenders before somehow getting the ball past Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for a 1-0 lead.

And about five minutes into first-half stoppage time, Messi struck again on a free kick from about 30 yards out. Schulte seemed fooled, and Messi squeezed the ball between the goalie and the near post for a 2-0 lead.

Lamine Yamal at Barcelona - null
Lamine Yamal: Young Spaniard Says Reaching Lionel Messi's Level Will Be 'Impossible'

BY Stats Perform

“Dominant,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said.

Diego Rossi scored in the first minute of the second half for Columbus to cut the lead in half, but it didn't take long for Inter Miami to restore the two-goal cushion. Almost immediately after play resumed, Schulte was upended by one of his own defenders and Suarez sent a header into an empty net for a 3-1 edge.

Juan “Cucho” Hernández's penalty kick in the 61st minute got Columbus within 3-2. But once again, the momentum didn't last for long. Rudy Camacho was sent off for his second yellow card in the 63rd minute, meaning the Crew had to play with 10 men the rest of the way.

Didn't matter. Columbus still created some big chances down the stretch.

A deflected ball in the 76th minute got across the box and onto the right foot of Mohamed Farsi — but his shot was blocked by Callender, who was perfectly positioned to protect the lead.

Then came more drama, when Inter Miami was called for its second handball inside the box — an automatic penalty kick — of the second half. Hernández picked the left side of the net, but Callender made the save look almost easy.

That save helped finish what Messi started. It was the fifth two-goal game of the MLS season for Messi, who now has 17 goals in 17 league matches this season. He's missed 15 of Inter Miami's MLS matches in 2024, either because of commitments to Argentina's national team or the two-month absence that he needed to recover from a badly injured ankle — an injury that happened during his nation's run to the Copa America title in July.

Inter Miami, in MLS play this season, is now 10-1-6 with Messi in the lineup. “Throughout the year we had many, many injuries, where we couldn't all be together ... but the group was getting the most out of every tough game,” Messi said.

The Crew and the LA Galaxy entered Wednesday still with a mathematical hope of passing Inter Miami in the race for the Supporters Shield, and Cincinnati was nine points back with nine points still possible.

But now, they're all playing for second.

“Dec. 7 is what we want,” Martino said, referring to the date of the MLS Cup final. “But this is not insignificant today.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  2. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
  3. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  4. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  5. IRE Vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa Thrash Ireland In Series Opener To Avenge T20I Loss
Football News
  1. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
  2. Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires
  3. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start
  4. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: Les Dogues' Manager Bruno Genesio Revels As French Side Stun Current Holders
  5. RB Leipzig 2-3 Juventus: Thiago Motta Praises Bianconeri Spirit After Thrilling Fightback In Germany
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
  2. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  3. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  4. The ‘Funky Guys’ Blamed For Shadow Militancy In Kashmir
  5. Why Jammu Is Turning Into A Battleground
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points
  2. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  4. NASA Confirms Two Massive Asteroids To Pass By: Could They Hit Earth? | Here's What We Know
  5. Mid-East Tensions: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Hamas Behind Jaffa Mass Shooting | Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points