Cody Gakpo Signs Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has extended his contract with Liverpool, aiming for more titles after a successful season and helping the Reds defend their Premier League title

Cody Gakpo signing a new contract for Liverpool FC.
  • Cody Gakpo has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool

  • Gakpo has scored 42 goals and provided 19 assists for the club

  • He aims to help Liverpool defend their Premier League title and win the Champions League

Cody Gakpo has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool. The forward, whose previous deal was due to run until June 2028, has put pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay at Anfield.

Gakpo has scored 42 goals and provided 19 assists in 131 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, since joining from PSV in January 2023.

The Netherlands international helped the Reds win the Premier League last season, while he was also part of the side that won the EFL Cup in 2024.

And Gakpo has his eyes on more silverware after committing his long-term future to the club.

"It feels amazing to extend the contract here at this beautiful club," he told Liverpool's official website. 

"I'm very grateful, and hopefully I can give back many more beautiful moments.

"I feel at home, my family feels at home and that's also a big decision always. I'm very grateful that I can extend.

"I think we have a very good squad at the moment, and we're trying to build on something special again.

"Last season, we won the league, so we have to defend it with the best of our capabilities. We want to also win the Champions League and the other cups, so that’s what we are going for."

