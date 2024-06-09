Football

Chennaiyin FC Welcome Nigerian Striker Daniel Chima Chukwu Ahead Of ISL 2024-25

The 33-year-old experienced centre-forward is a popular name among Indian football fans, having previously played for Indian Super League (ISL) outfits East Bengal and Jamshedpur

Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Chennaiyin FC have added a powerful weapon to their offensive arsenal with the signing of prolific Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu ahead of the 2024-25 season. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old experienced centre-forward is a popular name among Indian football fans, having previously played for Indian Super League (ISL) outfits East Bengal and Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin have signed a two-year contract with Chima that will keep him at the club till 2026. He becomes the club's fourth signing of the 2024-25 season.

Chima was a crucial cog in the Owen Coyle-led Jamshedpur side that lifted the ISL League Shield in 2022.

In 60 ISL matches across three seasons, he has registered 20 goals and four assists. Chima's arrival has sharpened Chennaiyin's offensive prowess as he is expected to play a pivotal role for the club, providing experience and leadership on the field.

Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh contract has been extended till 2025 with Chennaiyin FC. - chennaiyinZone/X
ISL: Chennaiyin FC Extends Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh's Contract

BY PTI

Talking about the club's new signing, head coach Coyle said, "I brought Daniel to Jamshedpur in the winter window of the 21/22 season and he scored 7 crucial goals in 9 games to help win us the shield. We have brought a goalscorer with a proven track record in India and we are sure he will fit into this squad seamlessly."

Chima has scored 114 goals in his professional career so far that began with the Norwegian club Molde FK in 2010. He helped them win three league titles as well as two Norwegian Cups.

Two of his three league titles came while playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager.

"It's very exciting. Wanted to continue the journey but unfortunately, it ended with him (Coyle leaving JFC) and now the opportunity came up back on and I had to grab the opportunity to play under him," Chima said.

Besides featuring in the Europa League and Champions League Qualifying, Chima has guided Polish club Legia Warszawa to two league titles. He has also turned out for Chinese clubs Shanghai Shenxin, Heilongjiang Lava Spring and Taizhou Yuanda.

