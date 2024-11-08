Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC are set to clash on matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. (More Football News)
The hosts are in seventh place in the points table in the ISL with three wins in seven games and the visitors are just below them in eighth place with only two wins in six matches.
Both teams are coming after winning their last match in the ISL as Chennaiyin FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 5-1 whereas Mumbai City FC won 4-2 against Kerala Blasters at home.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City, Head-To-Head
Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have played 20 games in the ISL and Mumbai have won 11 of them. Chennaiyin FC have managed to win only six matches whereas three games ended in a draw.
Total matches played in ISL - 20
Chennaiyin FC won - 6
Mumbai City FC won - 11
Draw - 3
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 9 at 5:00 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.