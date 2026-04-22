Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 Resolute Black Panthers Hold Marina Machans To A Goalless Draw

This was only the second point earned by Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2025-26 while Chennaiyin FC make their way up the points table following the draw

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chennaiyin fc vs mohammedan sc indian super league 2025-26 match report
Chennaiyin FC footballers in action against Mohammedan SC footballers in ISL 2025-26 clash. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mohammedan SC successfully denies Chennaiyin FC a victory in ISL 2025-26

  • This is only their second draw in the season so far

  • They stay at the bottom of the points table with two points

Chennaiyin FC were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Mohammedan Sporting Club in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at Chennai on Tuesday.

The result sees Chennaiyin move up one place to ninth in the standings with nine points from as many matches, while Mohammedan remain at the bottom with two points.

Chennaiyin made a bright start and threatened as early as the second minute. Imran found space in the final third and tested Padam Chettri with a firm effort, which was parried away. The rebound fell kindly for Daniel Chima Chukwu, but the striker failed to react in time before the offside flag was raised.

The Marina Machans dominated possession in the opening exchanges, while Mohammedan looked to slow the tempo and build through the flanks.

Mohammedan registered their first real chance in the 16th minute when Mahitosh Roy delivered a cross from the left to pick out Mondal at the far post. The full-back opted for a first-time header, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Irfan Yadwad emerged as Chennaiyin’s primary attacking outlet, frequently targeted by deliveries from wide areas. Lalrinliana Hnamte found him on a couple of occasions, though the forward struggled to direct his headers on target under pressure from multiple defenders.

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Mohammedan gradually grew into the contest and enjoyed a promising spell, forcing a couple of corners and putting the Chennaiyin defence under pressure.

Their best opportunity arrived in the 28th minute, when Chothe whipped in a cross from the left that found Mondal at the far post. The latter’s first-time effort was goal-bound but was kept out by a fine fingertip save from Mohammad Nawaz.

Mohammedan created the first attacking threat after the restart in the 50th minute with a swift counter-attack. Thokchom led the charge with Mahitosh and Chothe in support, but a delayed release allowed Nawaz to intercept the eventual cross.

Chennaiyin responded soon after. In the 53rd minute, Imran delivered a delicate ball from the right to pick out Chukwu, who attempted an acrobatic effort but failed to make a clean connection.

Mohammedan threatened late on in the 88th minute as Chothe found space inside the box and struck powerfully towards goal, only for Kotal to produce a crucial block.

A final opportunity fell to Chennaiyin deep into stoppage time, as Yadwad attempted a header from a cross delivered from the right. However, the angle proved difficult, and Chettri held on comfortably to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite late efforts from both sides, neither team could find the breakthrough, as the contest ended in a goalless stalemate. PTI APA KHS

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