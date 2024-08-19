Football

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Claims Blues Matched Holders Despite Defeat

Enzo Maresca started his Chelsea tenure with a loss as Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic scored in either half for the English Premier League champions in their 2024-25 opener

Enzo-Maresca-chelsea-coach
Enzo Maresca oversaw a defeat in his first match in charge of Chelsea on Sunday.
info_icon

Enzo Maresca insisted Chelsea were equal to the masterful Manchester City in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge. (More Football News)

The Italian started his Blues tenure with a loss as Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic scored in either half for the Premier League champions in their 2024-25 opener.

Chelsea mustered 1.23 expected goals (xG), however, to City's 0.82 and almost drew level when Nicolas Jackson had a strike ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.

Jackson was again denied by Ederson after the interval, while Enzo Fernandez's cross would have found debutant Pedro Neto for a tap-in if not for Rico Lewis' late intervention.

Pep Guardiola (left) and Mateo Kovacic celebrate Sunday's 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. - null
Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea, EPL: Pep Guardiola Hails Opening Win As 'Big Step'

BY Stats Perform

Former Leicester City boss Maresca believes his side matched City's efforts, yet the game was decided by the quality of Pep Guardiola's team in both boxes.

"I think we competed very well for much of the game," former City development coach Maresca told Sky Sports. "We were similar if not better.

"The performance was there but we didn't take the chances. Probably the big difference was inside the box. I'm quite happy in terms of performance.

"For me, the important thing is to create chances. We didn't score but we created chances. The first goal for them was almost offside, we almost scored.

"These things change results but the performance was good overall. It was quite clear, you can see a team trying to keep the ball and dominate.

"We were against the champions. We will continue and win games. They are a master in this kind of moment.

"They are a master of keeping hold of the ball. The performance was there and that is the main thing. You can see how they managed the ball.

"In terms of chances, we had the same. Keeping the ball was more or less there. We don't like to lose. We just need to continue."

Maresca's maiden match in charge at Stamford Bridge was clouded by his decision to leave out Raheem Sterling, whose representatives then issued a statement demanding "clarity" over the forward's future.

Sterling had featured on the opening matchday of the last 11 Premier League seasons for Liverpool, City and Chelsea, but was omitted from the squad along with Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher.

Maresca insisted the decision was based off "technical" aspects before the game, and reiterated that sentiment following the disappointing defeat.

"To be honest, I didn't see the statement," Maresca said. "I have nothing to say. It was a tactical decision, no more than that.

"In the next day, we will clarify in case we need to. I have been clear, it's a tactical decision. I didn't see it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2024: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  4. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
Football News
  1. Verona 3-0 Napoli, Serie A: Antonio Conte Oversees Humiliating Loss
  2. EFL League One: Bolton Draw Proves Wrexham Are Competitive, Says Phil Parkinson
  3. Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea, EPL: Erling Haaland Targets All-Round Improvements After Win
  4. Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Claims Blues Matched Holders Despite Defeat
  5. Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea, EPL: Pep Guardiola Hails Opening Win As 'Big Step'
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  2. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal
  2. Air Conditioner Falls From Second Floor, Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Delhi
  3. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
  4. Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru
  5. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
World News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know