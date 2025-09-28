Football

Chelsea 1-3 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Welbeck Stars Against 10-Man Of Blues

Last weekend, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute of its loss at Man United. A week later, Chelsea was leading 1-0, thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header, when centerback Trevoh Chalobah was shown a straight red card in the 53rd for denying Brighton a clear goalscoring opportunity. Brighton dominated after that, with Danny Welbeck equalizing in the 77th and both Maxim De Cuyper and Welbeck scoring in stoppage time.