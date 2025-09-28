Football

Chelsea 1-3 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Welbeck Stars Against 10-Man Of Blues

Last weekend, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute of its loss at Man United. A week later, Chelsea was leading 1-0, thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header, when centerback Trevoh Chalobah was shown a straight red card in the 53rd for denying Brighton a clear goalscoring opportunity. Brighton dominated after that, with Danny Welbeck equalizing in the 77th and both Maxim De Cuyper and Welbeck scoring in stoppage time.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Enzo Fernandez
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Trevoh Chalobah
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, left, is given a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Jan Paul van Hecke
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke and Chelsea's Pedro Neto, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Enzo Fernandez
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Reece James
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Chelsea's Reece James, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Pedro Neto
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion_Andrey Santos
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Chelsea's Andrey Santos, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.

