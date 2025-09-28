Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, left, is given a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke and Chelsea's Pedro Neto, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Reece James, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Andrey Santos, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, London.