EFL Cup 2025-26: Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-2 In Thrilling Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal secured a vital 3–2 victory over Chelsea. The Gunners dominated early, with Ben White heading home from a corner in the 7th minute. Viktor Gyokeres doubled the lead shortly after half-time, capitalizing on a defensive error. Chelsea’s substitute Alejandro Garnacho sparked a comeback with a clinical finish, but Martin Zubimendi restored Arsenal’s two-goal cushion with a brilliant solo effort. Garnacho struck again late to complete his brace, keeping the tie alive. Despite the narrow scoreline, Arsenal heads into the second leg with a crucial advantage. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
