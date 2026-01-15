EFL Cup 2025-26: Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-2 In Thrilling Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal secured a vital 3–2 victory over Chelsea. The Gunners dominated early, with Ben White heading home from a corner in the 7th minute. Viktor Gyokeres doubled the lead shortly after half-time, capitalizing on a defensive error. Chelsea’s substitute Alejandro Garnacho sparked a comeback with a clinical finish, but Martin Zubimendi restored Arsenal’s two-goal cushion with a brilliant solo effort. Garnacho struck again late to complete his brace, keeping the tie alive. Despite the narrow scoreline, Arsenal heads into the second leg with a crucial advantage. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's head coach Liam Rosenior, left, tries to break up an altercation between Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, center, and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi as Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta watches at the end of the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, scores his side's second goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Josh Acheampong
Chelsea's Josh Acheampong takes a shot on goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, left, scores their side's second goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, vies for the ball with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Ben White
Arsenal's Ben White, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
