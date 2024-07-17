Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure

The right-back signed a two-year deal following her departure from Barcelona at the end of her contract in June.
She won seven trophies during her time with the Catalan club, including the quadruple of the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa de Espana Femenia last season.
Bronze made 70 appearances in two years at Barcelona, scoring four goals.
Speaking to Chelsea's media channels, Bronze said: "To know I'm a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal.
"It's obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time. I'm really excited to be back in England. My family are so excited as well to get to more of my games.
"I'm excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies."
Bronze has won every domestic honour in England during spells at Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City, while she also won a league title and the Champions League during three years at Lyon.
The 32-year-old is the fourth signing under new manager Sonia Bompastor, who took over following Emma Hayes' departure. The club have also brought in Sandy Baltimore and Oriane Jean-Francois from Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Julia Bartel from Barca.