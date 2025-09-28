Football

Brentford 3-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26: Igor Thiago Brace Sinks Red Devils As Amorim Faces Pressure

Brentford delivered a shock at home as Igor Thiago struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes before Mathias Jensen blasted in a stoppage-time wonder goal to seal a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal for United, but Bruno Fernandes missed a vital penalty that could have changed the momentum. It marked only Brentford’s second win of the campaign while piling pressure on United boss Ruben Amorim, who has now suffered his fourth defeat in all competitions this season.