Brentford Vs Man City Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch BRE Vs MCI Match On TV And Online

Brentford Vs Man City: Man City will face a tough opponent in Brentford in the matchweek 7 of the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 at the GTech Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brentford take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 fixture

  • Bees have beaten the likes of Man United and drew to Chelsea

  • Man City drew their UCL fixture to AS Monaco

Brentford will welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for their Premier League 2025-26 fixture in matchweek 7. The Bees will be buoyant in their recent performances over Man United and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Man City, on the other hand, drew their UEFA Champions League fixture to AS Monaco 2-2. The Cityzens surrendered their lead in the final moments of the UCL fixture. However, they thumped Burnley 5-1 in the Premier League and will be eager to repeat the same against Brentford.

Match Details:

  • Location: London, England

  • Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, October 5

  • Kick-off Time: 09:00 p.m. IST

Brentford vs Man City Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 21

  • Brentford won: 7

  • Man City won: 12

  • Draws: 2

Brentford vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, October 5 at 9pm IST at the GTech Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Related Content
Related Content

How to live stream the Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: No-Ball Reprieve Keeps Rodrigues In Game| India 117/3 (27)

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  5. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  5. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra