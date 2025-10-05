Brentford take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 fixture
Brentford will welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for their Premier League 2025-26 fixture in matchweek 7. The Bees will be buoyant in their recent performances over Man United and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Man City, on the other hand, drew their UEFA Champions League fixture to AS Monaco 2-2. The Cityzens surrendered their lead in the final moments of the UCL fixture. However, they thumped Burnley 5-1 in the Premier League and will be eager to repeat the same against Brentford.
Match Details:
Location: London, England
Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
Date: Sunday, October 5
Kick-off Time: 09:00 p.m. IST
Brentford vs Man City Head-to-Head
Total matches: 21
Brentford won: 7
Man City won: 12
Draws: 2
Brentford vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How to live stream the Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.