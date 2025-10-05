Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Guardiola’s Side Face Rejuvenated Bees

Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 7 fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on October 5, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Brentford vs Manchester City live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 7
Manchester City players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 7 fixture between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025. After a poor start to the season, Man City have steadied their course with a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions. However, Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, and will be eager to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Brentford ended their four-match winless run with a 3-1 thumping of Manchester United. They will look to continue their impressive run of late against the 10-time league champions. Follow the live scores and updates from the Brentford vs Manchester City match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Benches

Brentford: Hakon Valdimarsson (gk), Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter, Rico Henry, Fabio Carvalho, Frank Onyeka, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara

Manchester City: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Matteo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki

Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Manchester City Starting XI

Gianluigi Donnarumma (gk); Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias (c), Matheus Nunes; Rodri; Savinho, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb; Erling Haaland

Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Brentford Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher (gk); Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins (c), Kristoffer Ajer; Aaron Hickey, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Jordan Henderson, Mikkel Damsgaard, Michael Kayode; Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade

Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch the English Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Brentford vs Manchester City, live on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.

Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! Thank you for joining us for the start of our live blog on Manchester City’s trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford. The action is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

