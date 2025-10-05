Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Benches
Brentford: Hakon Valdimarsson (gk), Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter, Rico Henry, Fabio Carvalho, Frank Onyeka, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara
Manchester City: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Matteo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki
Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Manchester City Starting XI
Gianluigi Donnarumma (gk); Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias (c), Matheus Nunes; Rodri; Savinho, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb; Erling Haaland
Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Brentford Starting XI
Caoimhin Kelleher (gk); Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins (c), Kristoffer Ajer; Aaron Hickey, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Jordan Henderson, Mikkel Damsgaard, Michael Kayode; Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade
Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Where To Watch?
Fans can watch the English Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Brentford vs Manchester City, live on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.
Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! Thank you for joining us for the start of our live blog on Manchester City’s trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford. The action is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.