Manchester City players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 7 fixture between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025. After a poor start to the season, Man City have steadied their course with a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions. However, Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, and will be eager to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Brentford ended their four-match winless run with a 3-1 thumping of Manchester United. They will look to continue their impressive run of late against the 10-time league champions. Follow the live scores and updates from the Brentford vs Manchester City match right here.

5 Oct 2025, 08:04:57 pm IST Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Benches Brentford: Hakon Valdimarsson (gk), Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter, Rico Henry, Fabio Carvalho, Frank Onyeka, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara Manchester City: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Matteo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki

5 Oct 2025, 07:52:41 pm IST Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Manchester City Starting XI Gianluigi Donnarumma (gk); Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias (c), Matheus Nunes; Rodri; Savinho, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb; Erling Haaland

5 Oct 2025, 07:51:22 pm IST Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Brentford Starting XI Caoimhin Kelleher (gk); Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins (c), Kristoffer Ajer; Aaron Hickey, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Jordan Henderson, Mikkel Damsgaard, Michael Kayode; Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade

5 Oct 2025, 07:43:27 pm IST Brentford Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Where To Watch? Fans can watch the English Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Brentford vs Manchester City, live on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels.