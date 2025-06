Football

Brazil Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Selecao Train With Eye On WC Berth

The Brazil national football team trained hard on Tuesday (June 10), the eve of its FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying game against Paraguay in Sao Paulo. Fourth-placed Brazil or third-placed Paraguay could secure a World Cup berth with a win in the match, as long as Venezuela lose at Uruguay. Carlo Ancelotti will make his home debut as Brazil coach in the clash. The hosts, who drew Ecuador 0-0 last week, are two points behind Paraguay. Only World Cup champions Argentina have qualified from South America so far.