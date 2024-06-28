Football

BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Unfazed By Draw, Dorival Junior Insists Brazil's On The Right Track

The Selecao were frustrated in their opening Group D match, accumulating 1.71 expected goals and having 19 shots, though only three were on target

Brazil coach Dorival Junior
info_icon

Brazil are "convinced" they will come good at the Copa America, as they aim to get back on track after a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, so says Dorival Junior. (More Football News)

The Selecao were frustrated in their opening Group D match, accumulating 1.71 expected goals and having 19 shots, though only three were on target. 

With Colombia having started their campaign with a win over Paraguay, the pressure is on Brazil to deliver when they face the same opponent on Friday. 

Coach Dorival, though, urged for calm heads and a touch of patience.

He told reporters: "It's natural that we all expected a slightly different result in the last game, but we can't fail to appreciate how we performed. The way we put our opponents in their defence.

"I am convinced of what we are doing and what we are achieving. It is work we have just started, but I think we are progressing in a balanced way.

"We have to be calm, balanced and confident. If every game we have doubts about everything we are doing, we will get nowhere.

"We need to understand it's a time of change, of transition, you can't build a team overnight.

"It's a natural process. The team has shown more positives than negatives in every match, not just the last one."

Brazil will need more cutting edge than they showed on matchday one. 

They made 695 passes in their opening match, more than any other team in the first round of the competition.

The omens are not brilliant, either. Brazil and Paraguay have drawn their last four encounters in the Copa America. These four draws represent the longest consecutive streak of draws between two teams in the history of the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; 13 Dead In Karnataka Bus Accident
  3. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  4. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  5. What Is Enemy Agents Ordinance That Kashmir Wants To Use In Its Fight Against Terrorism?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  2. Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'
  3. 'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years
  4. Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award
  5. ‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar
Sports News
  1. BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Unfazed By Draw, Dorival Junior Insists Brazil's On The Right Track
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Take On South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  3. India Vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit, Surya, Axar Help India Book Final Spot - In Pics
  4. India Vs South Africa, Barbados Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs SA T20 World Cup Final Match?
  5. Murray Brothers Get Wimbledon Doubles Wildcard But Andy's Singles Up In the Air
World News
  1. Abortion Ban, Age Concerns, Immigration And More: Biden Vs Trump Debate Leaves Americans More Worried
  2. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  3. Supreme Court Allows Emergency Abortions In Idaho, Bringing Temporary Relief To Pregnant Women
  4. Oklahoma: Richard Rojem Executed After 39 Years On Death Row For Kidnapping, Raping And Killing 7-Year-Old
  5. NHS Crisis: Week Before UK Elections 2024, Thousands Of Junior Doctors Go On Strike
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Watch | Delhi Airport Roof Collapses Injuring 6 People; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Take On South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; 13 Dead In Karnataka Bus Accident
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri