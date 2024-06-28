Brazil are "convinced" they will come good at the Copa America, as they aim to get back on track after a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, so says Dorival Junior. (More Football News)
The Selecao were frustrated in their opening Group D match, accumulating 1.71 expected goals and having 19 shots, though only three were on target.
With Colombia having started their campaign with a win over Paraguay, the pressure is on Brazil to deliver when they face the same opponent on Friday.
Coach Dorival, though, urged for calm heads and a touch of patience.
He told reporters: "It's natural that we all expected a slightly different result in the last game, but we can't fail to appreciate how we performed. The way we put our opponents in their defence.
"I am convinced of what we are doing and what we are achieving. It is work we have just started, but I think we are progressing in a balanced way.
"We have to be calm, balanced and confident. If every game we have doubts about everything we are doing, we will get nowhere.
"We need to understand it's a time of change, of transition, you can't build a team overnight.
"It's a natural process. The team has shown more positives than negatives in every match, not just the last one."
Brazil will need more cutting edge than they showed on matchday one.
They made 695 passes in their opening match, more than any other team in the first round of the competition.
The omens are not brilliant, either. Brazil and Paraguay have drawn their last four encounters in the Copa America. These four draws represent the longest consecutive streak of draws between two teams in the history of the competition.