Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth Defeat 'Not A Shock', Says Frustrated Thomas Frank

Premier League 2025-26: Evanilson’s early strike sealed the contest on Saturday, as Tottenham struggled to find a response and fell short in their bid for a comeback

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank claimed that his side's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth was "not a shock". 

Evanilson's early goal proved to be the difference between the two sides on Saturday, with Spurs failing to mount a comeback. 

Having enjoyed a winning start, beating Burnley and Manchester City in their opening two games, Spurs' strong run was ended, as Frank fell one game short of matching Nuno Espirito Santo's effort of being the only Tottenham boss to start a Premier League campaign with three straight wins.

While Frank's side have been impressive over the last two weeks, Saturday's performance left a lot to be desired, with Spurs registering just one shot on target. 

"Not a shock if I'm honest but not what I expected. I hoped for more. We played against a good Bournemouth team. I don't think we handled the balls behind and the second ball game very well for whatever reason," Frank said. 

"They play behind as soon as they can and have willing runners. A few passes and they play the ball behind. That's difficult to play against.

"In football, it goes so quickly. We can still find good bits but overall, it's not a good performance.

"I think we looked very strong in three games but it's about being consistent and doing that throughout the season."

Tottenham had just five shots (one on target), the joint-fewest attempts and lowest expected goals against (0.17) that Bournemouth have ever faced in a Premier League away game.

With new signing Xavi Simons watching on from the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs will be hoping the Netherlands international can get them firing again when they return to Premier League action against West Ham in two weeks. 

 "I think it's a great addition for us. Always, we look to see if we can strengthen the squad. That's the plan, but we only want players who can improve us," said Frank of Simons' arrival.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth recorded their second successive Premier League victory, and their first away win of the campaign, with Andoni Iraola enthused by his side's display.

"It was a very good win. We played very well and should have scored and finished the game in a better way. I am happy because I have seen a good performance," Iraola said. 

