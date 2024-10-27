Football

Bochum Vs Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Says His Side Will Learn From Barcelona Defeat

Despite Harry Kane cancelling out Raphinha's opener, the German outfit were swept aside at the Camp Nou, losing 4-1 to leave them 23rd in the new league standings

Vincent Kompany said his Bayern Munich side will learn from their defeat to Barcelona
Vincent Kompany is hoping Bayern Munich will take the lessons learned from their defeat to Barcelona into their return to Bundesliga action against Bochum this weekend. (More Football News)

Despite Harry Kane cancelling out Raphinha's opener, the German outfit were swept aside at the Camp Nou, losing 4-1 to leave them 23rd in the new league standings.

The defeat saw Barcelona become the first team since Real Madrid in April 2014 to score three first half goals in a Champions League game against Bayern. 

Raphinha also became the fourth player to net a Champions League hat-trick against Bayern, after Roy Makaay, Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Bayern have, however, fared better in the Bundesliga. They remain unbeaten in their seven league games and are top of the table on goal difference, ahead of RB Leipzig.

But Kompany believes the defeat should not see his players lose sight of their aspirations this season as they aim to reclaim their Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen.

"We conceded four goals. But I would not just talk about that (defence). It's too easy. The responsibility lies with the entire team," Kompany said.

"We have the quality and players. I understand we lost and we have to accept the criticism.

"But I do not want to lose sight of what the boys can achieve if they take the next steps.

"The basis is that the team works and that it learns from such moments.

"We are not surprised that not all was perfect. It is normal. After all we did not win a title last season."

"There are games where it is clear what happened. But that was a game with a lot of moments and not everything went wrong," Kompany continued.

"There were also good moments which we did not use or were not too concentrated."

But Bayern have reason to be confident of recovering from their humbling defeat to Barcelona. 

They travel to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in impressive form on the road, scoring 17 goals in their first four Bundesliga away games this season, which is a league record. 

Kompany's side have also found the back of the net at least three times in each of their last four top-flight games on their travels and would equal another league record should they do so again this weekend (set by Bayern themselves in 2019-20 under Hansi Flick).

But they have struggled to keep goals out at the other end.

Bayern have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 Bundesliga away games, with only Bochum (31) conceding more goals on the road in 2024 than the Bavarians (29).

