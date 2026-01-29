Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Eagles Takedown Nine-Men Los Blancos With Ease
In the shock of the tournament, Benfica stunned 15-time winners Real Madrid 4–2 at the Estadio da Luz. Despite a Kylian Mbappe brace, the Spanish giants were undone by a relentless Benfica attack led by Andreas Schjelderup, who netted twice. The drama peaked in stoppage time when Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin went up for a corner and incredibly headed home the fourth goal. This historic result sent the record champions tumbling to 9th place, forcing them into the knockout playoffs for the first time under the new format.
