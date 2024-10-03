Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics

Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino reacts after the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon. Benfica won 4-0.
Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez walks on the pitch after the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Benfica's Orkun Kokcu, right, celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Benfica's Alexander Bah, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides third goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa fails to score in ton of Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone reacts during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, centre is challenged by Benfica's Alexander Bah, left, and Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Benfica's Angel Di Maria, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with a penalty kick during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez runs for the ball during of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.
Benfica's Angel Di Maria, centre is tackled by Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel, left, and Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina during of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.