Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics

Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 loss at Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday was the team’s worst defeat in Europe in three years, according to UEFA. Diego Simeone’s team had lost by the same score to Bayern Munich in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition in 2021. The four-goal loss to Benfica is Atletico’s joint-biggest margin of defeat in UEFA club competitions. It had previously lost by four goals five other times.