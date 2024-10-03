Football

Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics

Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 loss at Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday was the team’s worst defeat in Europe in three years, according to UEFA. Diego Simeone’s team had lost by the same score to Bayern Munich in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition in 2021. The four-goal loss to Benfica is Atletico’s joint-biggest margin of defeat in UEFA club competitions. It had previously lost by four goals five other times.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino reacts after the end of the match | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino reacts after the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon. Benfica won 4-0.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrids Jose Gimenez
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez walks on the pitch after the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benficas Orkun Kokcu, right, celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benfica's Orkun Kokcu, right, celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Benfica's Orkun Kokcu, right, celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benficas Alexander Bah, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides third goal
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benfica's Alexander Bah, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides third goal | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Benfica's Alexander Bah, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides third goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrids Angel Correa fails to score in ton of Benficas goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa fails to score in ton of Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa fails to score in ton of Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrids head coach Diego Simeone
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone reacts during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrids Angel Correa, centre is challenged by Benficas Alexander Bah, left, and Benficas Fredrik Aursnes
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, centre is challenged by Benfica's Alexander Bah, left, and Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, centre is challenged by Benfica's Alexander Bah, left, and Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benficas Angel Di Maria, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benfica's Angel Di Maria, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Benfica's Angel Di Maria, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with a penalty kick during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrids Julian Alvarez runs for the ball
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez runs for the ball | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez runs for the ball during of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benficas Angel Di Maria, centre is tackled by Atletico Madrids Axel Witsel, left, and Atletico Madrids Nahuel Molina
UCL 2024-25, Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Benfica's Angel Di Maria, centre is tackled by Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel, left, and Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Benfica's Angel Di Maria, centre is tackled by Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel, left, and Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina during of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

