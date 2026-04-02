Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester United, UWCL Quarter-Final: Red Devils’ Dream Run Ends After Narrow Defeat
Bayern Munich ended Manchester United’s impressive UEFA Women’s Champions League run with a 2-1 comeback win in the quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena, sealing a 5-3 aggregate victory. United started brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute through Melvine Malard, briefly leveling the tie on aggregate and putting the hosts under pressure. However, Bayern grew stronger in the second half, dominating possession and creating consistent chances. Their persistence paid off late on, as Glodis Viggosdottir headed in the equaliser from a set piece in the 80th minute before Linda Dallmann struck just four minutes later to complete the turnaround. Despite a spirited performance, Manchester United fell short as Bayern advanced to the semi-finals.
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