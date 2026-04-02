Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester United, UWCL Quarter-Final: Red Devils’ Dream Run Ends After Narrow Defeat

Bayern Munich ended Manchester United’s impressive UEFA Women’s Champions League run with a 2-1 comeback win in the quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena, sealing a 5-3 aggregate victory. United started brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute through Melvine Malard, briefly leveling the tie on aggregate and putting the hosts under pressure. However, Bayern grew stronger in the second half, dominating possession and creating consistent chances. Their persistence paid off late on, as Glodis Viggosdottir headed in the equaliser from a set piece in the 80th minute before Linda Dallmann struck just four minutes later to complete the turnaround. Despite a spirited performance, Manchester United fell short as Bayern advanced to the semi-finals.

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UEFA Women’s Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Julia Zigiotti Olme reacts after her side lose 2-1 during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Bayern's Linda Dallmann scores her side's second goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Women’s Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
The ball lands behin Manchester United's goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce bottom left to make it 1-1 during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP
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UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Glodis Viggosdottir, centre rear, scores her sides first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Womens Champions League Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Bayern's Georgia Stanway, centre, vies for the ball with with Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Womens Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Momoko Tanikawa reacts as Manchester United's Millie Turner collides with Bayern's goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Germany Soccer Womens Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Bayern's Bernadette Kakounan challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Julia Zigiotti Olme, right, during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Germany Soccer Womens Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Manchester United's goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce leaps for the ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Womens Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Bayern's Linda Dallmann competes for the ball with Manchester United's Fridolina Rolfo during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Womens Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Manchester United's Melvine Malard, left, celebrates scoring her side's frst goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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