Football

Bayer Leverkusen Win First Bundesliga Title In Style By Hammering Werder Bremen - Review

Against a backdrop of expectation and cauldron of noise at the BayArena, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak this season to 43 matches to end Bayern Munich’s run of 11 successive German Bundesliga titles

Martin%20Meissner%2FAP
Bayer Leverkusen celebrate the title as they beat Werder Bremen. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP
Bayer Leverkusen became Bundesliga champions in style after Florian Wirtz’s hat-trick helped them to a dominant 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen. (More Football News)

Xabi Alonso and his men’s spectacular season was given the crowning glory it deserved after goals from Victor Boniface, Granit Xhaka and the dangerous Wirtz.

The victory means Leverkusen claim their first Bundesliga crown, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-season reign as holders.

Boniface gave the hosts the lead after 25 minutes from the spot.

The Nigerian forward scored his 11th league goal of the campaign with a composed finish into the bottom right-hand corner, sending Michael Zetterer the wrong way.

Xhaka’s shooting ability from long range was on full show as he had Zetterer worried with his dangerous left foot but his effort proved on 28 minutes cleared the crossbar.

Amine Adli will be suspended for next week’s trip to Borussia Dortmund after a yellow card but Leverkusen continued to stifle Bremen with long spells of possession and Boniface was causing the back line issues when he was picked out in a pocket of space but he failed to get a shot off in time.

The league leaders sought a second and their efforts were rewarded on the hour through Xhaka who scored from range.

The Swiss midfielder was found from deep and he curled the ball first-time into the bottom left-hand corner to put his side in the driving seat.

Eight minutes later Wirtz got in on the act as Leverkusen added a third.

The midfielder played a intricate one-two with Robert Andrich before his driven shot from range powered past Zetterer, finding the top corner in spectacular fashion.

Bremen had little to show for themselves in an uninspiring second half. Romano Schmid threatened with a close-range volley but failed to keep his shot on target.

Wirtz got his second after he was played through by a first-time ball over the top from Exequiel Palacios before he drove at the keeper, opening his body up and drilling his effort into the left corner.

Wirtz completed his hat-trick in style when Alex Grimaldo ran down the left and picked him out on the right-hand side of the box. The Germany international held off a defender, keeping his composure before tidily finishing to round off a victory worthy of winning the title.

