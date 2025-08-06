Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa: Erik ten Hag Plays Down Injury Concerns After Victorious Home Debut

Erik ten Hag moved to allay fears about the condition of Bayer Leverkusen duo Arthur and Axel Tape after overseeing a 3-0 friendly win over Pisa on his home debut.
The former Manchester United boss took charge of his first game at the BayArena on Tuesday, having recorded back-to-back friendly wins over Bochum and Fortuna Sittard.
Those results followed on from a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Flamengo's under-20 side, but last season's Bundesliga runners-up went through the gears against their Serie A opponents.
Robert Andrich steered an Alejandro Grimaldo free-kick home from inside a crowded six-yard box for the opening goal in the fourth minute, before the Spain left-back recorded another assist for Christian Kofane's breakaway second 13 minutes later.
Exequiel Palacios thumped home on the volley from Amine Adli's cross to cap the scoring just before half-time, but not everything went smoothly for Leverkusen.
Edmond Tapsoba was sent off for a foul on Henrik Meister early in the second half, allowing Pisa into the contest as Mark Flekken was tested on numerous occasions.
But more worryingly, Leverkusen saw right-back Arthur – who made 20 Bundesliga appearances last season – limp off in distress just after the half-hour mark, while France under-18 defender Tape was also withdrawn with an injury in the 78th minute.
However, Ten Hag was not unduly worried about either player when speaking to reporters after full-time.
"They both wanted to continue, and that's a good signal, but I took them out," the Dutchman said.
Leverkusen visit Chelsea for their final pre-season friendly on Friday, before their domestic season starts with a first-round DFB-Pokal tie against fourth-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach a week later.