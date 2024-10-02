Football

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Milan, Champions League: Boniface Ensures Bundesliga Holders Stay Perfect

Victor Boniface became the first Nigerian player to score for a German club in the Champions League since Chinedu Obasi netted for Schalke against Sporting CP in October 2014

Victor Boniface
Victor Boniface celebrates his goal
info_icon

Bayer Leverkusen made it two wins from as many matches in the Champions League as Victor Boniface's second-half goal saw off Milan 1-0. (More Football News)

Boniface struck on the rebound shortly after the restart at the BayArena on Tuesday, after Mike Maignan had parried Jeremie Frimpong's shot.

In the process, Boniface became the first Nigerian player to score for a German club in the Champions League since Chinedu Obasi netted for Schalke against Sporting CP in October 2014.

It was no more than the home side deserved after an opening half in which they had the majority of possession and chances, having 10 attempts to Milan's one, but they could not find a way past Maignan.

Boniface's goal spurred Milan into action, though, with Theo Hernandez rattling the crossbar before Ruben Loftus-Cheek forced a sine save out of Lukas Hradecky, but the Rossoneri ultimately fell short.

While Milan remain without a point after two matches, Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions are now unbeaten across their last ten home games in major European competition (W7 D3), their longest such run in club history.

Data Debrief: Sluggish start costs Milan

It really was a poor start from the visitors, who showed Leverkusen far too much respect in the first half, and were lucky not to be punished for it.

Leverkusen had six shots on target in the opening 45 minutes – only once ever having more on record (since 2003-04) when facing Real Sociedad in October 2013 (seven).

Milan's luck finally did run out when Boniface broke the deadlock, and despite their flurry after that, the seven-time European champions are now winless across their last six matches against German opposition (D4 L2) since a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in April 2007.

