Football

Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics

Dani Olmo marked his return from injury with two goals as Barcelona defeated local rivals Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday, extending their lead to nine points at the top of La Liga. With second-placed Real Madrid not in action due to their postponed match against Valencia because of floods, Hansi Flick’s side took full advantage. Raphinha also scored, giving Barcelona a 3-0 lead by the 31st minute at the Olympic Stadium. Espanyol fought back in the second half, with Javi Puado pulling one back, but had three goals disallowed. Barcelona has been impressive under Flick, earning their 10th win in 11 La Liga matches after victories against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Puado scored from Carlos Romero’s cross, but another goal was ruled out for the ball going out of play. Ansu Fati also scored in stoppage time, but that effort was disallowed for offside.

2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Lamine Yamal
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, challenges for the ball with Espanyol's Sergi Gomez | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, challenges for the ball with Espanyol's Sergi Gomez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski heads the ball ahead of Espanyol's Alvaro Tejero | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski heads the ball ahead of Espanyol's Alvaro Tejero during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Pedri
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Pedri, centre, in action against Espanyol | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Pedri, centre, in action during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Dani Olmo
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, makes an attempt to score | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, makes an attempt to score during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Raphinha
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Raphinha
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Raphinha scores his side's second goal against Espanyol | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Raphinha scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Dani Olmo
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery_Lamine Yamal
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre right, challenges for the ball with Espanyol's Rafael Bauza | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre right, challenges for the ball with Espanyol's Rafael Bauza during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
2024-25 Spanish La Liga soccer Barcelona fc vs Espanyol Photo Gallery
La Liga 2024-25: Players observe a minute of silence for the flood victims in the Valencia region | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Players observe a minute of silence for the flood victims in the Valencia region ahead the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

