Football

Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics

Dani Olmo marked his return from injury with two goals as Barcelona defeated local rivals Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday, extending their lead to nine points at the top of La Liga. With second-placed Real Madrid not in action due to their postponed match against Valencia because of floods, Hansi Flick’s side took full advantage. Raphinha also scored, giving Barcelona a 3-0 lead by the 31st minute at the Olympic Stadium. Espanyol fought back in the second half, with Javi Puado pulling one back, but had three goals disallowed. Barcelona has been impressive under Flick, earning their 10th win in 11 La Liga matches after victories against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Puado scored from Carlos Romero’s cross, but another goal was ruled out for the ball going out of play. Ansu Fati also scored in stoppage time, but that effort was disallowed for offside.