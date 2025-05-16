Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 Semi-Final: Holders Enter Another Final On The Back Of 2-1 Win

Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Where To Watch
The Bangladesh Vs Nepal, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India.
Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Nepal Starting XIs
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Kickoff Soon!
The Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh is ready for the start of the first semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025. Both teams are at the ground and the match is about to start.
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Kickoff!
The match started with the Bangladesh side taking the advantage at the start, but Nepal have a fine defence and the players are looking desperate for an early goal in the first half.
3' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Free Kick To Nepal
The referee awarded a free kick to Nepal after a hostile push from Bangladesh player. Sujan took the free kick and it was easily stopped by Bangladeshi goalkeeper near the goalpost. Nepal missed a chance.
13' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Brilliant Save!
There was a brilliant display of team work by Nepal players when Sujan almost fired the ball for the first goal of the match. But Bangladesh's goalkeeper Ismail was alert and halted the ball with a jump and one hand.
18' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Outfield Is Wet!
The Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh is hosting the match. The ground has a capacity of 15,000 and spectators are in huge numbers. But the concern is about the wetness of the field. The players are struggling to play with the slippery outfield.
28' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Hits The Woodwork!
Nepal got a corner and they managed to keep the ball away from their opponents and somehow it came in front of the goalpost. The Nepali player took his aim and shot the ball, but that hit the woodwork and Nepal fans were left amazed. One Bangladesh player is down now! Injury concer!
33' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: No Goal So Far!
Both teams are trying their best to get an early advantage before the end of first half. There were many opportunities for Nepal but Bangladesh's defence have been top-notch in the do-or-die game.
44' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Half-Time
One minute was added in the first half and there was an opportunity for Nepal to score but the player missed a header and the first half ended goalless.
Half-Time' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Second Half Starts
The second half of the match started with Nepal players trying hard to steal a goal from their opponents. Bangladesh's defence have been a talking point of the day and they have not loosened that.
47' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Collision!
There was an incident that stopped the game for sometime. Nepal got a corner and a Bangladesh player came inside the box and tried for a big kick with players already around him. The kick found goalkeeper but he managed to cat the ball easily. The player went down on the field.
66' - BAN U-19 0-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Bangladesh Take Lead
Nepal made their first substitution of the game in the 72nd minute. Just one minute later, Bangladesh scored the first goal of the match. There was a corner and Ashikur Rehman managed to get a header and sent the ball inside the box.
78' - BAN U-19 1-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Nazmul Huda Faysal's Goal
A brilliant display of game by Bangladesh! The players managed to keep calm despite being surrounded by Nepal players and passed the ball to their teammates. Bangladesh captain Nazmul Huda Faysal sent the ball inside the box to give his side another lead in the game.
85' - BAN U-19 2-0 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Goal And Yellow Cards!
Nepal managed to get themselves back in the game with a brilliant goal by Sujal Dangol in the 86th minute. They still need two goals to win this match. Bigyan Khadka got a yellow card in the next minute. Head coach Urjan Shrestha also got a yellow card.
89' - BAN U-19 2-1 NEP U-19
BAN Vs NEP LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025: Full Time
Seven minutes were added in the second half, and Madan Paudel received a yellow card for a foul on Joy Ahmed. Nepal fought hard for an equaliser but got no further goals were possible, and Bangladesh won the match.
Full Time - BAN U-19 2-1 NEP U-19
That's All From Our Side!
Bangladesh entered the final of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 and will clash with the winner of the India Vs Maldives match. Get updates of that match here.
That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!