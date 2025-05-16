IND Vs MDV Highlights, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 SF 2: India Beat Maldives 3-0, Set To Clash With Bangladesh In Final

India U-19 football team players during a SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 match. Photo: X | Indian Football Team

Here are the highlights of the second semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 played between India and Maldives at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, 16 May 2025. India won the match by 3-0 and will clash with Bangladesh in the summit clash on Sunday. Catch the highlights of the IND U-19 Vs MDV U-19 semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

16 May 2025, 04:31:37 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: When Does Action Begin? The live-action for the India Vs Maldives semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 will start at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, 16 May 2025.

16 May 2025, 04:59:58 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: How To Watch? The India Vs Maldives, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. The India Vs Maldives, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 Semi-Final match will not be broadcast on any TV channels in India.

16 May 2025, 05:33:04 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Nepal, SAFF U-19 Championships: Match Result The defending champions Bangladesh defeated Nepal 2-1 in the first semi-final and entered the final comfortably. Now, the winner of India vs Maldives match will take on Bangladesh in the final on Sunday. A late second-half surge sees Bangladesh pip Nepal in the first semi-final today 🙌



🇧🇩 2️⃣-1️⃣ 🇳🇵#BANNEP #U19SAFF2025 pic.twitter.com/wZqOnGcrbI — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 16, 2025

16 May 2025, 06:01:03 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Journey So Far India topped Group B with dominant wins over Sri Lanka (8-0) and Nepal (4-0), setting up a match against Maldives, who finished Group A without a win or loss, drawing both their matches 2-2 against Bangladesh and Bhutan.

16 May 2025, 07:08:07 pm IST India Men's Senior Football Team Matches India senior men's football team is set to clash with Thailand in a friendly match on 4 June 2025 at the Thammasat Stadium in Thailand. It will be a practice match for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier third-round match which India will play against Hong Kong on 10 June.

16 May 2025, 07:35:47 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Kickoff! The match started with India attacking from the word go. Maldives are trying to play defensive but Indian players are looking for an early lead in the game. 2' - IND 0-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 07:40:55 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: IND Miss Chances! Within the first few minutes of the game, Indian players are looking in hurry for taking the lead. There were multiple occasions in just a few minutes, when India were on the verge of their first goal, but Maldives goalkeeper has managed to keep them at bay. 9' - IND 0-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 07:49:25 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Danny Meitei's Goal! There was a corner given to India after a brilliant save from Maldives goalkeeper. Danny Meitei waited for the ball to come to him and used his left foot to send the ball inside the box. India have taken a lead in the game. 18' - IND 1-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:04:12 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Another Goal! India doubled their lead in the game after a brilliant goal in the 21st minute. India are not stopping with that. Their intent is clear. They are going all in. So far the result have come in India's favour but Maldives can counter-attack any time. 28' - IND 2-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:08:54 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Another Save! Indian players are in attack only mode. There was a direct kick from a long distance which was easily stopped by Maldives goalkeeper, then another attempt found a weird tackle by Maldives defender near the goalpost. 38' - IND 2-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:17:48 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Three Minutes Added In 1st Half One free kick was taken by Danny Meitei in the 53rd minute and he managed to sent that to his teammate near the goalpost but a header from Maldives player sent the ball away. Three minutes have been added in the first half. 45' - IND 2-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:20:12 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Half-Time Maldives attempted their first shot on target but that went a little away on the right side. The Indian goalkeeper was not happy with his teammates. Despite the added three minutes in the first half, Maldives could not score their first gaol of the match. Half-Time - IND 2-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:38:57 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: 2nd Half Starts The second half started with India missing another opportunity for the goal. It was number 22 who got the ball but could not take that away from Maldives goalkeeper and missed an opportunity to score the goal. 48' - IND 2-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:45:56 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Another Save! India could have get another gaol in the match but it was player with jersey number 9, who took an aim directly in the hand of Maldives goalkeeper, which put everything in vain. India's one player is down on the field due to injury. Medics on the ground! 58' - IND 2-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 08:57:25 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Prashan Jajo Shines In Rain! It was magical! The rain came out of nowhere and the ground became wet. Prashan Jajo found the ball and took an aim at the goalpost straight to the goalkeeper. He missed the ball completely in the rain and the ball slipped under his legs. It's raining cats and dogs in Yupia. 68' - IND 3-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 09:01:28 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Brilliant Save By Indian Goalkeeper! With 20 minutes left in the game, Maldives players are trying their best to score their first goal of the match. There was an opportunity. But Indian goalkeeper displayed a full stretch to reach the top left corner to deny them a goal in the match. They can't believe that. Indian players are elated. 73' - IND 3-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 09:16:27 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: MDV Miss Another Opportunity! India are leading the game with 3-0 and Maldives players are not learning from their earlier mistakes and the rain on top of that, has made their work more difficult. There was a free kick but the shot was way away from the target and Maldives lost another opportunity. 87' - IND 3-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 09:33:44 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Full Time Seven minutes were added in the second half and that was not enough for Maldives to find their first goal of the match. India won the match by 3-0 and entered the final of the tournament. Full Time - IND 3-0 MDV

16 May 2025, 09:36:22 pm IST SAFF U-19 Championships 2025: India Into Final! India entered the final of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 after defeating Maldives 3-0 in the semi-final match. India will face Bangladesh in the final on Sunday, 18 May.