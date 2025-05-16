IND Vs MDV Highlights, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 SF 2: India Beat Maldives 3-0, Set To Clash With Bangladesh In Final

Catch the highlights of the IND U-19 Vs MDV U-19 semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025, right here

india u-19 football team X aiff
India U-19 football team players during a SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 match. Photo: X | Indian Football Team
Here are the highlights of the second semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 played between India and Maldives at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, 16 May 2025. India won the match by 3-0 and will clash with Bangladesh in the summit clash on Sunday. Catch the highlights of the IND U-19 Vs MDV U-19 semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the India Vs Maldives semi-final match of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 will start at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, 16 May 2025.

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: How To Watch?

The India Vs Maldives, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India.

The India Vs Maldives, SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 Semi-Final match will not be broadcast on any TV channels in India.

Bangladesh Vs Nepal, SAFF U-19 Championships: Match Result

The defending champions Bangladesh defeated Nepal 2-1 in the first semi-final and entered the final comfortably. Now, the winner of India vs Maldives match will take on Bangladesh in the final on Sunday.

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Journey So Far

India topped Group B with dominant wins over Sri Lanka (8-0) and Nepal (4-0), setting up a match against Maldives, who finished Group A without a win or loss, drawing both their matches 2-2 against Bangladesh and Bhutan.

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Starting XIs

India Men's Senior Football Team Matches

India senior men's football team is set to clash with Thailand in a friendly match on 4 June 2025 at the Thammasat Stadium in Thailand. It will be a practice match for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier third-round match which India will play against Hong Kong on 10 June.

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Kickoff!

The match started with India attacking from the word go. Maldives are trying to play defensive but Indian players are looking for an early lead in the game.

2' - IND 0-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: IND Miss Chances!

Within the first few minutes of the game, Indian players are looking in hurry for taking the lead. There were multiple occasions in just a few minutes, when India were on the verge of their first goal, but Maldives goalkeeper has managed to keep them at bay.

9' - IND 0-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Danny Meitei's Goal!

There was a corner given to India after a brilliant save from Maldives goalkeeper. Danny Meitei waited for the ball to come to him and used his left foot to send the ball inside the box. India have taken a lead in the game.

18' - IND 1-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Another Goal!

India doubled their lead in the game after a brilliant goal in the 21st minute. India are not stopping with that. Their intent is clear. They are going all in. So far the result have come in India's favour but Maldives can counter-attack any time.

28' - IND 2-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Another Save!

Indian players are in attack only mode. There was a direct kick from a long distance which was easily stopped by Maldives goalkeeper, then another attempt found a weird tackle by Maldives defender near the goalpost.

38' - IND 2-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Three Minutes Added In 1st Half

One free kick was taken by Danny Meitei in the 53rd minute and he managed to sent that to his teammate near the goalpost but a header from Maldives player sent the ball away. Three minutes have been added in the first half.

45' - IND 2-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Half-Time

Maldives attempted their first shot on target but that went a little away on the right side. The Indian goalkeeper was not happy with his teammates. Despite the added three minutes in the first half, Maldives could not score their first gaol of the match.

Half-Time - IND 2-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: 2nd Half Starts

The second half started with India missing another opportunity for the goal. It was number 22 who got the ball but could not take that away from Maldives goalkeeper and missed an opportunity to score the goal.

48' - IND 2-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Another Save!

India could have get another gaol in the match but it was player with jersey number 9, who took an aim directly in the hand of Maldives goalkeeper, which put everything in vain. India's one player is down on the field due to injury. Medics on the ground!

58' - IND 2-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Prashan Jajo Shines In Rain!

It was magical! The rain came out of nowhere and the ground became wet. Prashan Jajo found the ball and took an aim at the goalpost straight to the goalkeeper. He missed the ball completely in the rain and the ball slipped under his legs. It's raining cats and dogs in Yupia.

68' - IND 3-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Brilliant Save By Indian Goalkeeper!

With 20 minutes left in the game, Maldives players are trying their best to score their first goal of the match. There was an opportunity. But Indian goalkeeper displayed a full stretch to reach the top left corner to deny them a goal in the match. They can't believe that. Indian players are elated.

73' - IND 3-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: MDV Miss Another Opportunity!

India are leading the game with 3-0 and Maldives players are not learning from their earlier mistakes and the rain on top of that, has made their work more difficult. There was a free kick but the shot was way away from the target and Maldives lost another opportunity.

87' - IND 3-0 MDV

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U-19 Championships: Full Time

Seven minutes were added in the second half and that was not enough for Maldives to find their first goal of the match. India won the match by 3-0 and entered the final of the tournament.

Full Time - IND 3-0 MDV

SAFF U-19 Championships 2025: India Into Final!

India entered the final of the SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 after defeating Maldives 3-0 in the semi-final match. India will face Bangladesh in the final on Sunday, 18 May.

That's All From Our Side!

India have won the match by 3-0 margin and the young Indian side is yet to concede a goal in the tournament. They have won all of their matches so far and will try to do the same on Sunday in the final as well. That's all from our side. Thank you and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss