Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Group C Match Preview, When And Where To Watch

Watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live: Bangladesh face Ashley Westwood's Hong Kong in a pivotal AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match at the National Stadium in Dhaka. With one point from two matches, Javier Cabrera's Bengal Tigers must win to stay in contention. Ashley Westwood’s Hong Kong are looking to seal their spot in the final tournament in Saudi Arabia

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Representative image for the BAN vs HKG, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying match in Dhaka. Photo: X | Sryia Football
Summary
  • Bangladesh have 1 point from 2 matches; must win to stay alive

  • Hong Kong are unbeaten, have 4 points, and no goals conceded so far

  • In another Group C match today, India take on Singapore

The AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round matchday 3 sees Bangladesh host Hong Kong at the National Stadium in Dhaka, and Singapore welcome India in a parallel Group C fixture at the Singapore National Stadium. Watch the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong football match live today.

Bangladesh enter the tie with one point from two matches, having drawn 0-0 with India and lost 1-2 to Singapore. Hong Kong, meanwhile, are second in the group with four points, following a 0-0 draw against Singapore and a 1-0 win over India, sealed by a stoppage-time penalty from Brazil-born Stefan Pereira.

Notably, Ashley Westwood's Hong Kong have yet to concede a goal in the qualifiers. Javier Cabrera's Bengal Tigers are eyeing a second AFC Asian Cup qualification after their 10th-place finish in 1980, while Hong Kong made the tournament finals in the 2023 edition.

In the other Group C fixture today, Singapore face India in Kallang. Singapore lead the group on goal difference, also with four points, having drawn with Hong Kong and beaten Bangladesh 2-1.

India, under new coach Khalid Jamil, sit at the bottom with one point and no goals scored. But they would be buoyed by the return of former captain and India's all-time leading goal scorer Sunil Chhetri. He was left out of India's historic outing at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The 1964 runners-up are aiming to qualify for a third consecutive Asian Cup.

Related Content

Both Bangladesh vs Hong Kong and Singapore vs India matches carry significant weight as only the group winners will advance to the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head Record

This marks the fifth meeting between the two teams. Hong Kong lead the head-to-head record 3-0 with one draw. In their most recent meeting, during the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2007, Bangladesh lost 2-0 in Kowloon, with Hong Kong also winning the reverse fixture in Dhaka, 1-0.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When to watch the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be played on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live?

One can stream the match on T Sports and RTHK TV 32.

Published At:
Tags

