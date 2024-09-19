Football

Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch

Wolves have endured a difficult start to the season with one draw and three losses, and sit 18th in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have lost just one of their four EPL outings so far

Wolves manager Gary ONeil
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil
info_icon

Gary O'Neil admitted that Wolves may be second favourite in every game, but he is hoping they can flip the script against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)

Wolves have endured a difficult start to the season with one draw and three losses, including a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend after they failed to hold onto their lead.

They sit 18th in the Premier League table and go into the weekend having also been knocked out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Brighton on Wednesday.

O'Neil did not shy away from their run of poor form and is hopeful they can start to get results that match their performances.

"Of course, should haves and could haves aren't going to help us, but moving forward you can still see that we're giving ourselves good opportunities to win football matches against tough teams," O'Neil told BBC Radio WM.

"Unfortunately, at this moment in time, we haven't managed to turn one [result] our way. The lads are still taking a lot of heart from [the Brighton game].

"So far, my guess would be that we have been second-favourite in every game. I think we will be for the next few as well so, we're having to fight against the odds at the minute.

"We are doing enough to get results, but we are falling a bit short."

Meanwhile, Villa have lost just one of their four Premier League outings so far and came from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2 in their last such match.

The Villans are returning to Premier League action on a high after opening their Champions League campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Young Boys.

Youri Tielemans was delighted with their showing in Europe but already has his focus back on the top-flight.

"For our first match, it was amazing," Tielemans said. "We can enjoy this and focus on the next game now.

"It was a good performance from myself, from the team, so we can move forward."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran has scored the winning goal in all three of Villa's Premier League victories this season, with all three coming as a substitute.

No player has scored four winning goals from the bench in a single campaign in Premier League history.

Wolves – Andre

Andre completed all of his 40 passes for Wolves against Newcastle United before being withdrawn (100%).

He also won five of his nine duels and won possession four times in his first start for Wolves.

MATCH PREDICTION: ASTON VILLA WIN

Villa beat Wolves 2-0 in their last league meeting in March last season – only in their first two such encounters in 2003-04 have they won consecutive Premier League games against them.

The Villans have won three of their four Premier League games this season, losing the other against Arsenal. Only in 1998-99, 2009-10 and 2020-21 have they won as many as four of their first five in a single campaign in the competition.

However, between March and Christmas 2023, Villa conceded just eight goals in 16 Premier League home games (0.5 per game), and never more than once in a match in that time. Since then, they have conceded 26 goals in 12 games at Villa Park (2.2 per game), conceding at least twice in 10 of those (including each of the last four).

Meanwhile, Wolves have only lost one of their last five away league games against Aston Villa (D2 L2), though it was in this exact fixture last season (0-2).

Wolves have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games (D3 L10) and are winless in seven (D1 L6) since a 2-1 win over Luton in April. It is their longest run without a victory since a run of 12 between April and August 2022.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Aston Villa – 57.6%

Draw – 21.4%

Wolves – 21%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Local Boy Ravichandran Ashwin Shines Bright With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
  3. England Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: ENG Choose To Bat First Against Aussies
  4. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
Football News
  1. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  2. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-0 Girona: Manager Luis Enrique Notes Tough Nature Of Paris Saint-Germain's Win In UCL Opener
  4. Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener
  5. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Can Arsenal Or Manchester City Dethrone Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea?
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Counting Caste: The Imperative For A Comprehensive Census
  2. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
  3. FATF Hails India's Anti-Money Laundering, Terror Financing System; Calls For 'Major Improvements'
  4. Russian Ire Grows As Indian Ammunition Appears On Ukrainian Frontlines: Reports
  5. 'Dialogue And Diplomacy': India's Recent Abstentions On UN Resolutions
Entertainment News
  1. A New Malayalam Film Industry Body Aims To Address Existing Problems 
  2. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  4. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  5. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Local Boy Ravichandran Ashwin Shines Bright With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know