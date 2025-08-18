AS Roma's Financial Limitations Clear, Says Gasperini Amid Sancho And Bailey Rumours

AS Roma reportedly made 23-million-euro bid for Manchester United outcast Jaden Sancho
Aston Villa wideman Leon Bailey another target
Roma also facing battle to hold onto midfielder Manu Kone
Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini has warned everyone is aware of the club's financial limitations as they continue to be linked with Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey.
Ahead of their first campaign under Gasperini, Roma have spent close to €50m on right-back Wesley and midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, while bringing in Evan Ferguson and Daniele Ghilardi on loan.
But Gasperini wants more incomings ahead of their opening Serie A match against Bologna next Saturday, with deals for two wingers in the works.
Reports this week said they had made a €23m (£20m) bid for Manchester United outcast Sancho, though it has since been suggested that they are frustrated with the time the Englishman has taken to consider his decision.
Aston Villa wideman Bailey is another target, with a €3m loan fee and a purchase option of €20m mooted for the Jamaican.
Asked about Roma's transfer plans on Saturday, Gasperini said: "This is a team that has quality and we must try to improve it. There is great clarity with the club and we share ideas on what needs to be done.
"We've not had anyone new come in for three weeks now. If possible, we should get some new players without losing any.
"I have been very clear with the club about what needs to be done. Now we just hope that we can do it."
Roma are also facing a battle to hold onto midfielder Manu Kone, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter and is valued at €40m.
Gasperini wants to keep the France international but knows a sale would boost Roma's financial fair play position.
"We'll see what happens over the next two weeks. Kone is undoubtedly a very good player, he would be a loss," Gasperini said.
"We must see what we can do from now to the end of the transfer window, because everyone knows the financial fair play situation."
Roma rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 2-2 draw against Saudi Pro League side Neom on Saturday, with Bryan Cristante and Matias Soule on target.
Next week's clash with Bologna will represent a milestone for Gasperini, who will oversee his 600th Serie A match as a coach.
He will be the fifth coach to hit that mark, after Carlo Mazzone (792), Nereo Rocco (747), Giovanni Trapattoni (689) and Nils Liedholm (635).