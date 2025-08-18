AS Roma's Financial Limitations Clear, Says Gasperini Amid Sancho And Bailey Rumours

AS Roma have spent close to 50 million euros on right-back Wesley and midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, while bringing in Evan Ferguson and Daniele Ghilardi on loan. But Gian Piero Gasperini wants more incomings ahead of their opening Serie A match against Bologna

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gian Piero Gasperini looks on during Romas draw with Neom
Gian Piero Gasperini looks on during Roma's draw with Neom
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AS Roma reportedly made 23-million-euro bid for Manchester United outcast Jaden Sancho

  • Aston Villa wideman Leon Bailey another target

  • Roma also facing battle to hold onto midfielder Manu Kone

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini has warned everyone is aware of the club's financial limitations as they continue to be linked with Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey.

Ahead of their first campaign under Gasperini, Roma have spent close to €50m on right-back Wesley and midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, while bringing in Evan Ferguson and Daniele Ghilardi on loan.

But Gasperini wants more incomings ahead of their opening Serie A match against Bologna next Saturday, with deals for two wingers in the works.

Reports this week said they had made a €23m (£20m) bid for Manchester United outcast Sancho, though it has since been suggested that they are frustrated with the time the Englishman has taken to consider his decision. 

Aston Villa wideman Bailey is another target, with a €3m loan fee and a purchase option of €20m mooted for the Jamaican.

Asked about Roma's transfer plans on Saturday, Gasperini said: "This is a team that has quality and we must try to improve it. There is great clarity with the club and we share ideas on what needs to be done.

"We've not had anyone new come in for three weeks now. If possible, we should get some new players without losing any.

"I have been very clear with the club about what needs to be done. Now we just hope that we can do it."

Roma are also facing a battle to hold onto midfielder Manu Kone, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter and is valued at €40m.

Gasperini wants to keep the France international but knows a sale would boost Roma's financial fair play position. 

"We'll see what happens over the next two weeks. Kone is undoubtedly a very good player, he would be a loss," Gasperini said.

"We must see what we can do from now to the end of the transfer window, because everyone knows the financial fair play situation."

Roma rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 2-2 draw against Saudi Pro League side Neom on Saturday, with Bryan Cristante and Matias Soule on target.

Next week's clash with Bologna will represent a milestone for Gasperini, who will oversee his 600th Serie A match as a coach.

He will be the fifth coach to hit that mark, after Carlo Mazzone (792), Nereo Rocco (747), Giovanni Trapattoni (689) and Nils Liedholm (635).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks