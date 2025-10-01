Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Preview, UEFA Champions League: Mikel Arteta Looking To Build On Gunners Momentum

The Gunners scored two late goals through Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes to secure a 2-1 victory at St. James Park, leaving them two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal-FC
Arsenal prepare for their Champions League match against Olympiacos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mikel Arteta's Gunners face Greek side Olympiacos in UCL

  • Arsenal come into the fixture on the back of 1-2 PL win over Newcastle

  • Gunners' defender Saliba signed a new deal

Mikel Arteta revealed "there has been a great energy" around his Arsenal squad following their dramatic win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Gunners scored two late goals through Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes to secure a 2-1 victory at St. James Park, leaving them two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It was the second-latest time that Arsenal trailed in a Premier League game and went on to win (equalised in the 84th minute), after their 3-1 win over Norwich City in April 2013, when the equalising goal was converted by Arteta himself (85th minute).

The mood around the training ground would have also been lifted after William Saliba's new contract extension was announced on Tuesday, with the French defender committing his future in north London until June 2030.

Despite their hard-fought victory, Arteta has already turned his attention to Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Olympiacos.

"There has been great energy. The moment you went in the dressing room, everyone was celebrating because of the manner and the way it happened," said Arteta.

"But you have to move on immediately, and we know we have a very tough match against Olympiacos, and we are ready for it."

Related Content
Related Content

Arsenal started their European campaign with a 2-0 away win over Athletic Bilbao, but welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates Stadium for their first home match.

Ahead of the second matchday, the Opta supercomputer predicted that Arsenal are second-favourites to win the competition, after Liverpool.

Having reached the semi-finals last season, losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta wants to go even further this time around.

"We have the same ambition, which is to go game by game and try and be better than the opponent, which is very difficult in this competition. We want to win as many games as we can," Arteta added.

"[Olympiacos] is going to be a really difficult one. We know how important the home form is going to be to reach where we want to arrive, and tomorrow we have the opportunity to start well."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Tahuhu Gets Her 2nd Wicket | AUS-W 133/5 (22)

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Amanjot Kaur's Gritty Fifty Revives Hosts In ICC Women's World Cup Debut

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: AUS Outplay Kiwis By Six Wickets To Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Chirag Paswan Says Bihar Opposition ‘Devoid of Issues’, Will Blame SIR for Decades

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  4. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  5. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick