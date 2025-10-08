Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon in UEFA Women's Champions League opener
Alessia Russo scored first for Arsenal in the 7th minute
Melchie Dumornay scored a brace, capitalising on defensive errors
Arsenal's winless streak extends to four matches across competitions
Two first-half goals from Melchie Dumornay cancelled out Alessia Russo's 7th-minute strike, after Arsenal had struck first blood.
Arsenal started brightly, and were rewarded for their early pressure when Russo coolly slotted past Christiane Endler, following some silky footwork from Beth Mead in the build-up.
However, the Gunners squandered their initial advantage in the 18th minute when a Daphne van Domselaar pass sold Steph Catley short, allowing Dumornay to pounce on the loose ball, before knocking into an empty net from a rebound.
Just minutes later, and the visitors had their second. Again, defensive sloppiness proved costly, as Dumornay intercepted a wayward header and then proceeded to launch a thumping effort beyond Van Somselaar from the edge of the Arsenal penalty area.
After the interval, Jonatan Giraldez's side continued to probe, as they pushed for a third and a statement away win. Racking up nine shots to Arsenal's five, it was as though they were the team chasing, as they dominated both possession and territory.
The defeat leaves Arsenal without a win in the last four games, while Lyon continue their winning start to the campaign.
Data Debrief: Dumornay downs Arsenal's first title defence
Dumornay's double means the Haiti international has now scored 10 goals in the Women's Champions League, though this was the first time since November 2024 that she has scored a brace in a game.
In what was a busy evening for the Lyon forward, Dumornay tallied the joint-highest for chances created (three) and possession won (11) of any other player.
Her goals against Arsenal meant that Dumornay has now scored in each of her last five games in the Women's Champions League (six goals in total), her longest run in the competition.
Despite the defeat in the opening game of their Champions League title defence, Arsenal have found the net in each of their last five Women’s Champions League matches — their best scoring streak in the competition since a nine-game run between March 29, 2023, and December 18, 2024.