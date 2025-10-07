Arsenal Vs Lyon Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Arsenal take on Lyon in UEFA Women's Champions League Group Stage match
The match will be played at the Meadow Park on October 8, at 12:30 AM IST
Lyon enter in top form, unbeaten domestically and led by stars Ada Hegerberg and Melchie Dumornay
Arsenal Women kick off their 2025–26 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign today, hosting eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais at Meadow Park. Under manager Renée Slegers, the Gunners are eager to defend their title after a 1–0 victory over Barcelona in the final last May. Despite a rocky start to their domestic season, including a 3–2 loss to Manchester City, Arsenal remain formidable contenders in Europe.
Lyon enters the match with a perfect record in the French league, having won all four of their opening games, including a commanding 6–1 victory over PSG. The team boasts a wealth of experience and talent, with players like Ada Hegerberg and Melchie Dumornay leading the charge.
This encounter marks the beginning of the inaugural league phase of the revamped Women's Champions League, where each team plays six matches against different opponents. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarter-finals, while those finishing fifth to twelfth will compete in playoffs for the remaining spots.
Arsenal Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Head-To-Head
Arsenal Women and Lyon Women have faced each other 9 times in UEFA Women's Champions League matches. Lyon leads the head-to-head with 6 wins, while Arsenal has secured 2 victories, and 1 match ended in a draw. In these encounters, Lyon has scored 16 goals, and Arsenal has netted 14.
Arsenal Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming Details
The Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Meadow Park on Octobe 8. The match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST.
Where will the Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchd will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.