Arsenal Vs Lyon Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Ahead of what seems to be a crunch match between two attack-minded teams, Arsenal and Lyon, here's a look at the streaming info, head-to-head and other details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Lyon Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26
Arsenal Vs Lyon Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online Photo: X/ ArsenalWFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal take on Lyon in UEFA Women's Champions League Group Stage match

  • The match will be played at the Meadow Park on October 8, at 12:30 AM IST

  • Lyon enter in top form, unbeaten domestically and led by stars Ada Hegerberg and Melchie Dumornay

Arsenal Women kick off their 2025–26 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign today, hosting eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais at Meadow Park. Under manager Renée Slegers, the Gunners are eager to defend their title after a 1–0 victory over Barcelona in the final last May. Despite a rocky start to their domestic season, including a 3–2 loss to Manchester City, Arsenal remain formidable contenders in Europe.

Lyon enters the match with a perfect record in the French league, having won all four of their opening games, including a commanding 6–1 victory over PSG. The team boasts a wealth of experience and talent, with players like Ada Hegerberg and Melchie Dumornay leading the charge.

This encounter marks the beginning of the inaugural league phase of the revamped Women's Champions League, where each team plays six matches against different opponents. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarter-finals, while those finishing fifth to twelfth will compete in playoffs for the remaining spots.

Arsenal Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Head-To-Head

Related Content
Related Content

Arsenal Women and Lyon Women have faced each other 9 times in UEFA Women's Champions League matches. Lyon leads the head-to-head with 6 wins, while Arsenal has secured 2 victories, and 1 match ended in a draw. In these encounters, Lyon has scored 16 goals, and Arsenal has netted 14.

Arsenal Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Meadow Park on Octobe 8. The match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Arsenal Vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchd will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Inch Closer To Win As Knight Brings Up Fifty

  2. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

  4. Rajat Patidar Takes Charge: RCB Star Named Madhya Pradesh Captain Across Formats After Dream Season

  5. Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  2. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  3. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  4. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years Of Israel's War On Gaza: Stories From A 'Live-Streamed Genocide'

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana