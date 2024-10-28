Football

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Mohamed Salah Does Star Turn - Data Debrief

Bukayo Saka became the youngest Arsenal player to 50 English Premier League goals and the seventh youngest overall, beating French legend Thierry Henry

Mohamed Salah proved the saviour for Liverpool as they twice fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in a pulsating clash between two Premier League title rivals at the Emirates Stadium. (More Football News)

The Gunners had struck first after nine minutes on home turf on Sunday when Bukayo Saka took down Ben White's excellent long ball in the area, turned Andrew Robertson, and rifled past Caoimhín Kelleher at his near post.

Saka consequently became the youngest Arsenal player to reach 50 Premier League goals but Liverpool restored parity when Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner was flicked on by Luis Diaz at the near post and nodded home by Virgil van Dijk.

Mikel Merino missed a great chance from one Declan Rice set-piece but restored Arsenal's lead from the England international's wicked free-kick shortly before half-time.

Arsenal lost Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber to injury in the second half and the loss of the defensive duo saw them noticeably penned further in their own half.

The pressure eventually told when Alexander-Arnold played a superb long ball forward that Darwin Nunez controlled and he had the wherewithal to tee up Salah to coolly slot home the equaliser nine minutes from time.

Arne Slot's men are consequently second in the table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City, while Mikel Arteta's Gunners are five off top spot in third.

Data Debrief: New ground for Saka as Slot has no travel sickness

Saka was awarded the Man of the Match for an industrious display and his excellent opener saw him become the youngest Arsenal player to 50 Premier League goals, beating Thierry Henry and also seeing him become the seventh youngest player to a half century of goals in the Premier League.

Liverpool were rewarded for a much-improved second-half performance, though, and Arne Slot is now the first Liverpool manager to not lose any of this first seven away matches in charge since William Connell in February 1923.

Van Dijk grabbed the first equaliser and he now has 17 headed goals in the Premier League, a tally bettered only by John Terry among defenders (27). Indeed, 15 of his last 18 Premier League goals have come via his head.

Merino's first Gunners goal also came via his head and it marked Arsenal's 27th goal from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since the start of last season, the most in the competition.

